New NBO2 data centre strengthens Kenya’s bid to become East Africa’s digital hub

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — Kenya has stepped up its ambitions to become East Africa’s leading digital hub with the launch of the NBO2 data centre in Nairobi, expanding infrastructure needed to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, financial technology and regional digital connectivity.

The facility, operated by Digital Realty following its acquisition of iColo, is designed to provide a secure and scalable environment for cloud providers, financial institutions, enterprises and internet service providers seeking to expand their operations in Kenya and across the region.

The launch brings additional capacity to Kenya’s growing digital infrastructure ecosystem as the government seeks to position the country as a regional gateway for technology and investment.

Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui said the government was focused on creating an environment that would attract more investment into the digital economy while opening opportunities for young Kenyans.

“Work will continue on the policy space to position Kenya as an attractive investment destination, with opportunities being unlocked for young people to take their place in this fast-growing digital economy,” Tanui said.

The new facility is expected to support growing demand for digital services and provide infrastructure for emerging technologies, particularly AI and cloud computing, as businesses increasingly shift their operations online.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke said Kenya’s young population and technology skills gave the country an advantage in building a knowledge-driven economy.

“Kenya is actually a knowledge-driven economy, with a well-educated youth population that is tech-savvy,” Isaboke said.

He said the government had prioritised the Digital Superhighway and the creative economy as key areas in its digital transformation agenda.

The launch comes as Kenya seeks to attract more technology companies and data-intensive businesses while strengthening its position as a connectivity hub linking businesses and consumers across East Africa.

The NBO2 facility is designed to provide interconnection and digital infrastructure that can enable businesses, cloud providers and internet service providers to exchange data more efficiently while supporting expansion across the region.

The investment also comes amid growing demand for data centre capacity as artificial intelligence, cloud services, digital payments and other technology-driven businesses expand.

The government has increasingly identified digital infrastructure as a key pillar of economic growth, with investments in connectivity, data centres and digital public services forming part of its broader Digital Superhighway agenda.

The launch was attended by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia, U.S. Embassy Nairobi Chargé d’Affaires Susan M. Burns, Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology Philip Thigo and Communications Authority of Kenya Director General David Mugonyi, alongside industry leaders.