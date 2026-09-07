Strathmore VC Vincent Ogutu: How running has made me a better administrator

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2026 – A man of many hats and talents, Strathmore University vice chancellor Vincent Ogutu has opened up about how running has made him a better administrator.

Ogutu says his passion for running and music – among others – has enhanced his relationship with students at the institution, inspiring them to become the best version of themselves.

“I think it’s great because I am always pushing them to develop their talents and sometimes they ask me, ‘what are you doing sir?’ And I can tell them, ‘oh I’m running, I’m doing music, I’m doing stuff with you guys.’ That gives me the credibility to push them to develop their own talents,” the VC said.

An avid runner, the longstanding educator revealed that the activity has inspired him to push the envelope as far as other aspects of his life are concerned.

Strathmore University vice chancellor Vincent Ogutu addresses participants at the Strathmore Annual Run. PHOTO/STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY

“It impacts it a lot because when you run, you push your limits. When you reach your limit, the next limit is accessible. It’s no longer so challenging and anything below that actually becomes easy. So I’ve done ultra marathons, now that I’ve done 88km, I can dare to do 100km and anything under 88km is easier now,” he said.

Before he assumed the reins as Strathmore University VC, Ogutu had a decorated career in university education, including vice dean of Executive Talent Development at the Strathmore Business School.

He was also deputy vice chancellor for planning and development at the institution, where he was tasked with strategy, alumni relations, fundraising and community outreach.

On Saturday, he exchanged the business suits for running gear as he led hundreds at the sixth edition of the Strathmore Annual Run.

Strathmore University vice chancellor Vincent Ogutu in action at the Strathmore Annual Run. PHOTO/STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY

Running specifically in the 21km, Ogutu acknowledged it stretched his physical and mental capabilities albeit for a worthy cause.

“Today was actually tough and it was a solid 21k. We earned it, did it for the scholarship students and that’s what kept us going during the tough moments. I think it’s possible to have fun and do good at the same time. So you should always inject a purpose into anything that you do that is fun, like running,” Ogutu explained.

The annual event’s main objective is to raise funds for a scholarship initiative to enable needy students access educational opportunities at the university.

Taking stock of how far it has come, Ogutu opined that the Strathmore Annual Run is gradually becoming a movement as other learning institutions establish their own marathons towards noble causes.

“We love the fact that it’s becoming a movement and we’d like it to be bigger. We’d love all students who are talented and deserve an education to get it and so if our run can inspire many people to do this for a cause, fantastic. That’s what we’re running for,” he said.