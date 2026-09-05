Shitemi crowned winner of Strathmore Annual Run as hundreds race to raise millions for scholarship

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5, 2026 – Edgar Shitemi won the men’s 21km at the sixth edition of the Strathmore Annual Run, held in the Upper Hill area in Nairobi on Saturday morning.

Shitemi clocked 1:15:27 to cross the finish line, ahead of Mak Mansa (1:18:55) and Anthony Wanjiru (1:19:20), who came second and third respectively.

Speaking after the victory, he expressed satisfaction with the result, noting that it is a just reward for what has become an obsession for him.

“I am happy because coming into this race today, my desire was to clock a new personal best, which I believe I have done. In 2024, I was fat and so I started running as part of fitness and then it became an obsession.,” he said.

The race was held to raise awareness and money towards a scholarship fund to support needy students at the institution.

Speaking on the noble cause, Shitemi said he is delighted to have contributed to the initiative to give hope for the future for the numerous students who will benefit.

“Every day, I do like 25-30km. Among all the courses I have competed in, today’s toughest but the one I have enjoyed the most. I believe that you rise by lifting others,” he said.

The one-day race brought together athletes from different walks of life and ages, including elite runners, such as two-time world marathon champion Abel Kirui, Paralympian Henry Wanyoike and former New York Marathon champion Tecla Lorupe.