Gor players urged to impress Harambee Stars boss McCarthy by felling Egyptian giants

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 4, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor believes Sunday’s Caf Champions League encounter against Pyramids FC is a great opportunity for his players to catch the eye of Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy.

The Ghanaian says the first round preliminary tie against the Egyptian giants is the best chance to state their case for a national team call-up.

“It is a moment for our players also to show exactly what they are made of. We believe that this is not just a normal match, it’s beyond that. It is also important that our players do well, knowing that the national coach is also watching. Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) is on the way so this is a motivation enough for them to do well and get on the field of play and perform,” Akonnor says.

K’Ogalo clash with the continental moneybags at the Nyayo Stadium in a first leg encounter that the FKF Premier League champions need to win if they are to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

The Kenyans record against North African teams makes for a grim reading, winning only thrice out of the 13 times they have faced Egyptian opposition – losing nine times and drawing once.

Their last duel was against Al Ahli in the second preliminary round of the 2024/25 Caf Champions League, which ended 6-0 on aggregate in favour of the Egyptians.

A 3-0 walloping in Nairobi was followed by an identical scoreline in Cairo, a fortnight later, marking a painful reminder of the gulf in class between the two areas of African football.

Past struggles notwithstanding, Akonnor has been busy transmitting a sense of belief in the squad, encouraging the players that they have the range to scale the Pyramids and ascend to success.

“We believe we are capable of doing it and that is the training that we’ve designed and they are getting it right, they are getting it slowly. We know that by Sunday we will be ready. It is very important that we present ourselves well, very good,” the former Ghana national team coach said.

K’Ogalo have struggled for positive results in the past month, beginning with a 2-1 loss to Rwanda’s Rayon Sports in the final of the Cecafa Club Championships in Kigali.

They then lost 3-1 to Tusker in the final of the FKF Super Cup before a barren draw against Kenya Police in a pre-season friendly, last weekend.

All these disappointing results, however, have done little to dampen the enthusiasm for Akonnor and Co.

Sunday’s tie is an opportunity for his charges to showcase what they are capable of.

“We are very fortunate that we were in Cecafa and gained a little bit of experience. What is very important in this aspect is their readiness, their mental readiness and toughness. Apart from training, we are giving them an idea of what to expect from the opponent,” the gaffer explained.

It is one thing for Akonnor to rally his boys with a motivating speech in the dressing room; however, it will take more than that on the pitch to tower above Rhulani Mokwena’s charges.