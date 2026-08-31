Which way FKF? Mariga laments, calls for calm heads in unlocking Premier League stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 31, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president MacDonald Mariga has waded into the bubbling waters of the Premier League fiasco, asking stakeholders to comply with High Court rulings on the guidelines to apply in the 2026/27 season.

Seemingly rooting for the application of the 2019 regulations, Mariga has called on stakeholders to respect the decisions and work together to get the league up and moving.

“Recent court directions have provided important clarity on the application of the FKF 2019 Rules and Regulations in commencing the 2026/27 season, including the mandatory play-off which those rules require. This clarity should now provide an opportunity for all parties to step back, respect the decisions of the courts, and most importantly, work together towards an orderly and lawful resolution,” he said.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder further lamented the lack of proper administrative and governance structures in the league, which he feels puts clubs and players at a disadvantage.

“We must also ensure that the administrative and governance structures necessary to run our competitions are properly constituted and functional. The league should not merely kick off; it must kick off on a clear, lawful and administratively sound footing. Clubs invest significant resources in preparing for a season and deserve certainty regarding the competition calendar, rules and structures,” Mariga explained.

His statement comes amid uncertainty on when the new season is set to start, even as the federation released fixtures indicating that Matchweek 1 would kick off on Monday (August 31).

However, this elicited cries from clubs, which felt that the decision was rushed.

Football in the courts

Earlier, the league was scheduled for August 29 but was put off in accordance with a stay order from the High Court in Nairobi, pending the hearing of a case filed against the relegation of Kariobangi Sharks from the top tier.

The Nick Mwendwa-owned club have long complained over their relegation under the 2025/26 guidelines, which decree that the bottom three teams will be axed to the National Super League (NSL) — with the top three in the second tier earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Under the previous regulations (2019), Sharks — who finished 16th — would have played Mombasa United — who finished third in NSL — in a playoff, in a fight for survival at the elite level.

Already, they lost an appeal at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), which decreed that FKF undertook proper public participation on the new regulations before eventual ratification by its National Executive Committee (NEC).

However, a ruling by the High Court in Murang’a on Friday evening provided some respite, ordering that the league proceed, but under the 2019 guidelines.

The ruling has further thrown the game into disarray as clubs that have signed more than five foreign players — under the 2025/26 regulations — grapple with how to handle the matter — considering that previous guidelines capped the number at five.

Who suffers most?

As the tug-of-war rages, Mariga has lamented the mental anguish experienced by players at this moment, noting that it is a predicament he empathizes with.

“I have spent my life in football. I know what the game means to our players, clubs, coaches, supporters and the millions of young Kenyans who dream of one day representing their country. It pains me to see that energy being overshadowed by institutional disagreements and more importantly, by non-adherence to the FKF constitution,” he said.

One hopes that the pain he is undergoing will propel the former Inter Milan and Parma midfielder to take the bull by the horns by calling all the stakeholders to order.

As a key member of the FKF politburo, he could convince his fellow honchos to thaw the hard stance and find a middle ground that will take the football away from court corridors and back to the pitch — where it belongs.