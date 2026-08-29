No end in sight to FKF Premier League impasse as clubs protest new fixture list, start date

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29, 2026 – The decision by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to kickstart the 2026/27 Premier League seems to have opened a can of worms that threaten to derail the game, once again.

A number of football club bosses are reportedly unhappy with the manner in which the federation has rushed the start of the new season — August 31 — without proper clarity on the issues that have derailed its start in the first place.

Most were not willing to speak on record even as Capital FM Sports sought to obtain their perspective on the new season, set to start on Monday.

However, Gor Mahia vice chair Sally Bolo is one of few to publicly voice her discontent with the unfolding events, noting that the rot is much deeper than it seems.

In a statement, the vice chair protested the rushed resumption of the league without official pronouncement by FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC), as should be the norm.

“We cannot rush clubs into a competition whose commencement has not been officially pronounced by the NEC in accordance with the FKF Leagues & Competitions Rules. Clubs invest millions preparing for a season; they deserve certainty, not ambiguity,” Bolo said.

‘Leaderless’ federation

She further pointed fingers at the governance confusion at Kandanda House, adding that the absence of a CEO is a factor that is crippling the activity of the federation — and by extension, the Kenyan football.

“There is an even bigger governance concern. FKF currently has no General Secretary/CEO, the Secretariat is therefore constrained by the Constitution, and there are no Appeals and Disciplinary Committees in place. So, before we kick the ball, let’s put the governance house in order,” she said.

Her comments are a tip of the iceberg that is the back-and-forth that has characterised the league since the conclusion of the previous season.

It all began with the relegation of Kariobangi Sharks, Bidco United and Sofapaka from the top tier and the corresponding promotion of Migori Youth, 3K FC and Mombasa United from the National Super League (NSL).

Sharks, who finished 16th, protested the 2025/26 guidelines on relegation/promotion, which condemned them to the second tier.

Arguing that there was no public participation to ratify the guidelines — and that NEC was in no position to cement the same — the club, along with other interested parties, lodged an appeal with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

SDT, however, ruled against them, arguing that there was enough public participation and that NEC were right to ratify the guidelines.

Furthermore, the Eastlands-based side were faulted for not exhausting the internal resolution mechanisms within the federation before opting for an external one.

Even then, there was a glimmer of hope as there was another case lodged at the High Court in Murang’a, contesting the new guidelines.

In the meantime, FKF went ahead to release fixtures for the 2026/27 season, designating the weekend of August 29-30 as Matchweek 1.

Ball in whose court?

The fixtures also included Mombasa United, who had finished third in NSL, and who under the previous guidelines (2019), would have played Sharks in a two-legged playoff to determine who qualifies for the top tier.

However, a High Court ruling earlier in the week halted the start of the league until another ruling on Friday evening, which allegedly gave the go-ahead — although under the 2019 guidelines.

Even as FKF released a new set of fixtures and start date on Saturday afternoon, there were many questions than answers.

Under the 2019 guidelines, clubs were restricted to a maximum of five foreign players whereas in the new ones, the number has been increased to seven.

Clubs, such as Gor, Kenya Police, Tusker and Nairobi United — who have signed seven players under the new guidelines — have been left in a catch 22 scenario in which they risk falling afoul of the law should they proceed to play under the 2019 regulations.

It is an unenviable scenario for FKF and all the stakeholders concerned, with players as the biggest victims.

With Kenya set to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), next year, it doesn’t help that players are wasting away in uncertainty of when they will get back to doing what they do best.