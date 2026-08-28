Welfare body worried over future of players as Kenyan football grinds to halt

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 28, 2026 – Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) have warned that the delayed start of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League will damage the career of many players if intrigues surrounding it are not resolved immediately.

In a statement, Kefwa president James Situma says the situation is untenable, noting that the legal wrangles that have occasioned the postponement of the league are proving counterproductive.

“KEFWA respects the legal right of every party to seek judicial redress. However, the uncertainty is placing our members in an untenable position, with direct implications on their livelihoods, contractual obligations, career progression and general welfare. Players should not be required to bear the consequences of institutional or regulatory disputes over which they have no control,” Situma said.

The new start was scheduled to start on August 29 (this Saturday) but for a High Court order in Murang’a which halted the competition until a case filed by Kariobangi Sharks is heard and determined.

The Eastlands-based side are disputing their relegation from the top tier on the basis of the 2025 regulations that stipulate that the bottom three teams will drop down to the National Super League (NSL).

This is as opposed to the previous regulations – instituted in 2019 – in which the bottom two were relegated whereas the 16th placed had to compete a two-legged playoff against the third-place finisher in the NSL.

Already, the Nick Mwendwa-owned club have lost an appeal at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), which ruled that public participation was undertaken before the ratification of the new regulation by FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Wading into the murky waters of the courtroom battles, Situma said they are an opportunity to take stock of the manner in which decisions on Kenyan football are undertaken, and their subsequent implications on different stakeholders.

“The wider dispute concerning the application and implementation of promotion and relegation regulations, also raises legitimate questions regarding regulatory certainty and the processes through which decisions affecting clubs and players are made and implemented. KEFWA is particularly concerned about the reputational consequences for Kenyan football,” the former Harambee Stars right-back noted.

He added: “A professional league must be governed by rules that are clear, consistently applied and capable of withstanding legal scrutiny. Prolonged uncertainty over league composition and fixtures risks undermining the confidence of stakeholders while calling into question the stability of our league.”

He expressed optimism the stalemate will be unlocked in no time, with player welfare being the core rationale for any final decision.

As far as Kefwa’s relationship with FKF is concerned, the former AFC Leopards, Tusker and Sofapaka defender called for the formalisation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) previously inked between the two.

“We further call for the conclusion and formalization of FKF and KEFWA MoU establishing a clear framework for consultation, cooperation and player representation. Such an agreement is necessary to provide institutional clarity and ensure that matters affecting players are addressed through an appropriate and predictable mechanism,” Situma said.