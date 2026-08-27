Sigona attracts 47 players as PGK Equator tour enters seventh leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Sigona leg of the PGK Equator Tour has attracted 47 players as the tournament enters its seventh leg in Kiambu County from Thursday to Sunday.

The par-72 Sigona course hosts the tournament barely two weeks after a successful sixth leg in Nakuru, where Samuel Njoroge claimed the title after finishing with 280 points in a competitive field of 48 players.

The competition intensifies among Kenya’s professional golfers, who are seeking to strengthen their standings and pursue qualification opportunities for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Safaricom-sponsored Njoroge continues to enjoy a strong run of form, maintaining his position at the top of the Order of Merit with 3,852 points.

He is followed by Dismas Indiza, who has enjoyed an impressive season and currently sits second with 2,890 points.

Greg Snow is third with 2,540 points, followed closely by fellow Safaricom-backed golfer Mohit Meduratta with 2,430 points. David Wakhu completes the top five with 2,110 points.

“I remember last year here at Sigona; it was a tight race, and I lost to Kibugu on the final hole. This time around, I want to make sure I take it home and maintain the winning momentum after Nakuru. The season is looking good for me, although there is a lot of pressure because, as you know, staying on top is not easy,” said Njoroge.

The PGK Equator Tour, organised by the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), continues to provide the country’s leading professional golfers with a competitive platform to showcase their talent through a season-long circuit played across various courses nationwide.