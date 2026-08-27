Barcelona Starlets Eye Dominance In Chapa Dimba Central Region

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 27 – Barcelona Rising Starlets will be chasing their fourth regional crown this weekend when they face hosts Sportiff Queens of Kirinyaga in the first girls’ semi-final of the fifth edition of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Central Regional Finals at Wang’uru Stadium.

This year, the Central Region attracted 197 teams from five counties, with Kiambu leading the way with 89 teams, followed by Murang’a with 32, Laikipia with 30, Kirinyaga with 26 and Nyeri with 21.

The action gets underway on Friday with playoff clashes, as 2023 regional champions Laikipia Youth Soccer Academy (LYSA) take on Kiaga Secondary School in the boys’ category, while Karatina Home Quins face Thriving Queens from Kiambu County in the girls’ category.

The winners will advance to Saturday’s semi-finals at the same venue.

Off the pitch, Safaricom will also host coaches’ and players’ clinics on Friday, covering GPS vest technology, financial literacy, mental health and data privacy.

The wearable GPS technology will also play a key role in identifying and scouting emerging talent.

“After successfully hosting the Western Regional Finals in Bungoma, we are now heading to Central this weekend for another exciting regional finals,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

He added, “Beyond the football tournament, we will also engage our coaches and players through clinics, training them on mental health and taking them through football technology, including the wearable GPS vests that will aid in scouting. Data protection is key and one of the areas we will cover before the tournament. To all football fans around the Central region, come out and cheer your teams.”

On Saturday, defending champions Barcelona Rising Starlets will launch their title defense against hosts Sportiff Queens of Kirinyaga in the first girls’ semi-final.

The Rising Starlets will look to striker Pauline Nekesa to spearhead their attack after she emerged as the top scorer at the county finals.

“Safaricom Chapa Dimba means a lot to us. So many players from my team, including Calta Nasambu, Naomi Wanjala and Jane Njeri, among others, have been scouted through this tournament,” Said Emman Gullet, head coach of Barcelona Rising Starlets.

He added, “We have been part of the tournament since its inception and have won the regional title three times. We hope to defend the title, although we know it will not be easy, especially as we face the hosts in our first match. We missed many chances in the county finals, but that is something we are working on – capitalizing on every opportunity we get.”

In the second girls’ semi-final, St. Joseph Starlets FC from Murang’a will face the winner of Friday’s playoff between Karatina Home Quins and Thriving Queens.

-Boys encounter-

In the boys’ challenge, CDM Emmanuel FC from Murang’a will lock horns with the winner of the LYSA versus Kiaga Secondary School playoff, before Nyeri’s Giakairu take on Kiambu’s MASFO in what promises to be a thrilling final showdown of the day.

The winners of Saturday’s semi-finals will face off in the respective boys’ and girls’ finals on Sunday.

The regional champions in both categories will pocket Sh250,000 and secure a ticket to represent the Central Region at the National Finals, while the runners-up will each receive Sh150,000.

Individual brilliance will also be rewarded. The Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will each receive Sh30,000.

The Most Valuable Player (Golden Ball) will also pocket Sh30,000, alongside a fully funded tertiary education scholarship under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future Programme.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba has also lowered the eligible age bracket this season from 16-20 to 14-18, widening the pathway for even younger talent to step onto the big stage.

And for the tournament’s standout players, the journey does not end with the regional finals.

The Season 5 All-Star Team will represent Kenya at the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden, the world’s largest youth football tournament.