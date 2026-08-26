Amunyolet brace fires Bullets into semis of Caf Champions League qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 26, 2026 – Kenya Police Bullets stamped their authority on Group C with a commanding 3-1 victory over Burundi’s Top Girls Academy, maintaining a perfect record to seal top spot and secure a semi-final clash with South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars on August 29.

The Kenyan champions asserted their dominance early through aggressive wide play.

Their relentless pressure paid off in the 18th minute when Martha Amunyolete capitalised on dynamic build-up play to slot home the opener and give the Bullets a deserving 1-0 lead heading into the break.

The Bullets picked up right where they left off in the second half. Just ten minutes after the restart, Magical Maggy delivered a brilliant piece of work on the flanks, cutting through the defense before setting up Eglay Mukhwana to double the lead in the 55th minute.

Top Girls Academy attempted to recalibrate, pushing higher to break down the Kenyan side, but defensive anchor Elizabeth Ochaka delivered a masterclass at the back.

Ochaka cut out dangerous channels and dealt effortlessly with aerial threats, neutralising Top Girls’ forward surges.

In the 69th minute, the Bullets put the game out of reach.

Sandra Kisakye whipped a pinpoint cross to the far post, finding Amunyolete, who made no mistake in netting her second of the match to make it 3-0.

Fresh off her brace, Amunyolete made way for Cynthia Atieno in the 74th minute as the Bullets looked to control tempo and push for a fourth.

Long diagonal balls continuously targeted the left flank to spring Kisakye loose, while Faith Mboya forced a fine save from the Top Girls goalkeeper.

Top Girls Academy kept fighting and found a breakthrough in the 85th minute.

Tuyishemeze unleashed a brilliant strike from range to beat the Kenya Police Bullets shot-stopper, denying them a clean sheet.

Despite three minutes of added time, the Bullets managed game state smoothly until the final whistle.

“First is to encourage the players, let them know they are the best and also we prepared very well. We are ready and we are competing for the title now. We are no longer underdogs,” head coach Rama Vijago noted when asked the secret behind his teams top performance throughout the competition so far.

With six points from two matches, Kenya Police Bullets finish atop Group C.

They now turn their attention to the semi-final stage on August 29, where they will face Group A leaders Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan with a place in the zonal final on the line.