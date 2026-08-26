Siaya Women MCAs Push for Increased Representation Ahead of 2027 Elections

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 26 – Women Members of the Siaya County Assembly are pushing for greater representation in elective leadership, saying increased participation of women in decision-making is critical to addressing challenges affecting women and vulnerable groups at the grassroots.

The leaders spoke in Kisumu on Wednesday during a forum organised by Transparency International (TI) through its Usawa Mashinani programme, which operates in Siaya, Kisumu and Kakamega counties.

The forum gave the Siaya women MCAs an opportunity to assess progress made under the programme, share experiences and discuss challenges that continue to hinder women’s participation in elective politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Siaya County Assembly Women Caucus Chairperson and South East Alego Ward MCA Masidis Skolastika Madowo said the 14-member caucus had benefited from training on legislative processes and effective representation.

She said the training had strengthened the women leaders’ understanding of lawmaking and increased their confidence and participation in the Assembly.

According to Madowo, the skills acquired had enabled members to contribute more effectively to debates, initiate motions and develop legislation addressing challenges facing their communities.

The caucus set a target at the beginning of its current term to sponsor at least three pieces of legislation before the end of the Assembly’s tenure.

So far, the women MCAs have sponsored two bills.

One of them is the Siaya Widows Protection Bill 2025, which has since been enacted into law. The legislation seeks to protect widows from harmful cultural practices and establish a framework for their economic empowerment through a dedicated support fund.

Madowo said another woman MCA had championed legislation on access to information, which has also received assent.

She expressed confidence that the caucus would achieve its target of sponsoring a third piece of legislation before the end of the current term.

Despite the progress made, Madowo identified re-election as one of the biggest challenges facing women seeking to retain elective positions.

She said women enjoy considerable support and respect within their communities but face social, political and financial challenges when seeking a second term.

Siaya currently has four elected women MCAs.

The caucus is seeking to retain all four seats while encouraging more women to contest and win elective positions in the next county assembly.

Madowo said Siaya would need at least 10 elected women MCAs to make significant progress towards achieving the constitutional two-thirds gender principle.

The leaders also discussed experiences from their respective wards and explored strategies for strengthening women’s participation in the 2027 elections.

Madowo said continued mentorship and capacity-building would be critical in equipping women seeking elective positions with the skills, confidence and knowledge required to compete effectively.

She commended Transparency International and other partners for supporting women MCAs through the Usawa Mashinani programme, saying the initiative had enhanced their understanding of legislative processes and strengthened their participation in the Assembly.

The women leaders said they hoped to build on the gains made through the programme by increasing the number of women elected to the next Siaya County Assembly and using their legislative experience to advance the interests of women and other marginalised groups.