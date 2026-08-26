NACADA Seizes 868 Counterfeit Alcoholic Drinks in Eastleigh Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 — A multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized 868 assorted alcoholic drinks and arrested two suspects during a crackdown on counterfeit alcohol in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday at Section 3 along 18th Street as authorities intensified efforts to disrupt the distribution and sale of illicit alcoholic beverages.

The team comprised officers from NACADA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Police Service.

Authorities said the seized consignment included alcoholic drinks bearing suspected counterfeit KRA stamps, uncustomed beers from Defence Forces Canteen Organisation (DEFCO) stores, as well as expired and counterfeit products.

The seized beverages were taken for analysis, while the two suspects, identified as a distributor and a retailer, were booked at Jogoo Road Police Station.

The operation is part of ongoing intelligence-led enforcement targeting the manufacture, distribution and sale of counterfeit and illicit alcoholic products across the country.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the multi-agency approach was producing results and warned manufacturers and alcohol outlets against engaging in illegal practices.

“NACADA is leading a multi-agency team carrying out intelligence-led operations across the country in the wake of heightened public concern over the manufacture, distribution, sale, and consumption of counterfeit and fake alcoholic drinks,” Omerikwa said.

He said authorities would continue targeting businesses involved in the illegal trade, warning that counterfeit alcoholic products pose serious health risks.

“We have put all manufacturers and alcohol dispensing outlets on notice against engaging in unlawful practices which are not only unethical but pose serious health risks to Kenyans,” he said.

Omerikwa said some counterfeit alcoholic beverages may contain toxic substances such as methanol, which can cause severe health complications, including blindness, organ failure and death.

“We shall not relent in our pursuit of those who prioritize profits over the lives of Kenyans. This operation is a clear message that NACADA, working with our partners, will not tolerate the sale of illicit and counterfeit alcohol,” he added.

NACADA has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspected counterfeit alcohol outlets or products to the nearest NACADA office, police station or through the Authority’s toll-free helpline 1192.

The Authority said intelligence-led operations would continue in other areas considered high-risk for the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcoholic products.