Ruto Pledges Sh1.2bn for Emurua Dikirr University to Honour Late MP Johana Ng’eno

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 — President William Ruto has pledged Sh1.2 billion towards the construction of a university in Emurua Dikirr, Narok County, which will be named after the late area MP Johana Ng’eno.

Ruto said the institution would expand access to higher education for students from Emurua Dikirr, Narok County and other parts of the country.

“Today, I have brought you Sh1.2 billion to build the university in Emurua Dikirr, which will be named after our brother Johana Ng’eno,” Ruto said while addressing residents on Wednesday.

The President said the university would provide learning opportunities at different levels, including for students pursuing higher education and those enrolled at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

“Then it will continue, and your children will study, those in KMTC will study, those in primary school will study, and those in university will study,” he said.

Ruto said education remained central to Kenya’s development, urging residents to pursue transformation through development projects, planning and intellectual advancement rather than conflict.

“The way to change Kenya is to ensure that we use education. This world is changed not through chaos, not through intrigues, not through shouting, not through matters of war. It is changed through development projects, development plans and matters of intellect,” he said.

He also called on residents to unite and support development initiatives in the constituency.

Ng’eno represented Emurua Dikirr in Parliament for three consecutive terms before his death on February 28, 2026, following a helicopter crash in Nandi County that claimed six lives.

At the time of his death, Ng’eno was Chairperson of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works and a member of the Liaison Committee. Parliament said he had also served on several other committees during his tenure.

The proposed university builds on previous efforts to increase access to higher education in Emurua Dikirr. Narok County leaders had earlier proposed establishing a satellite campus of Maasai Mara University in the constituency and committed 100 acres of land for the project.

Ruto said the proposed institution would honour Ng’eno’s contribution to the constituency while providing expanded educational opportunities for young people.

During the gathering, the President also sought residents’ political support, asking whether they had agreed to work together before asking which political party they supported.

Residents responded by repeatedly chanting “UDA” when asked about their preferred party.

The Sh1.2 billion pledge is expected to facilitate the establishment of the proposed university, which will bear Ng’eno’s name as a memorial to the late legislator.