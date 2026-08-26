Kindiki: Eight county industrial parks set for commissioning by year-end

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Government has stepped up efforts to complete County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), with eight facilities expected to be ready for commissioning before the end of the year, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

Prof Kindiki said the industrial parks would form a critical foundation for Kenya’s manufacturing ambitions by enabling counties to aggregate produce, promote value addition and support small-scale industries.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday after chairing a meeting at his Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, attended by Industry, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, governors and officials from State agencies involved in the programme.

The meeting reviewed the progress of CAIPs and measures required to have the first batch of facilities operational.

“CAIPs are the first step towards industrialization. They provide for aggregation, value addition and provide the foundation for the first steps towards manufacturing. All the countries we are looking up to-South Korea, Malaysia and China grew their economies through value addition and cottage industries,” Prof Kindiki said.

The eight parks nearing completion are located in Embu, Meru, Wajir, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Busia, Kisii and Migori counties.

Prof Kindiki said the national Government was working with the respective county administrations to address outstanding issues and ensure the facilities are completed and equipped.

He said the eight counties had made significant progress and would receive support through a centralised procurement programme for equipment.

“The eight counties have made tremendous steps and progress towards finalization of their CAIPs. We have resolved that they are assisted through a centralized equipment procurement programme to equip their CAIPs for commission before the end of the year,” he said.

The Deputy President said the Ministry had also prepared guidelines to govern the operation of the industrial parks, with the aim of ensuring consistency and compliance with the required standards.

Before the facilities are opened, the Ministry and county governments will undertake technical assessments to determine whether they meet the necessary requirements.

Prof Kindiki said the Government would also fast-track the provision of common-user infrastructure, including water, electricity, access roads and waste management systems.

He urged State agencies involved in the programme to ensure the supporting infrastructure is in place before the parks are commissioned.

The Deputy President further challenged county governments to use the industrial parks as platforms for tapping into international markets, noting that Kenya had entered into trade arrangements that provide opportunities for local manufacturers and producers.

“We have signed many trade agreements that have opened market access for Kenyan products. Some of them are quota-free and others are tariff-free like China,” he said.

Prof Kindiki said counties should identify products with export potential and use the CAIPs to increase value addition and competitiveness.

While the Government focuses on completing the eight facilities, the Deputy President urged other counties to accelerate construction of their parks and prepare them for eventual operation.

He said the national Government would continue providing support to counties to ensure the programme delivers the intended economic benefits.

“We request every county to prioritize not only the construction of CAIPs but also their operationalization as a way of making the county competitive and improving Kenya’s competitiveness. These are the engines that will take us to where we want Kenya to go,” he said.

The CAIP programme is intended to decentralise industrial development by providing counties with facilities where agricultural and other locally produced raw materials can be aggregated, processed and converted into higher-value products.