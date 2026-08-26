EACC arrests Turkana officials, business associates over alleged Sh92mn conflict of interest

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three suspects, including Turkana County Government officials and their business associates, over an alleged conflict-of-interest scheme involving public funds amounting to Sh92.06 million.

The suspects are being investigated over alleged conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and dealing with proceeds of crime.

EACC said investigations established that Peter Long’ole Apua and Lilian Akiru Louruka, the beneficial owner and director respectively of Apuco Holdings Group Limited and Natiltila Company Limited, allegedly traded with the Turkana County Government, resulting in the two companies receiving a combined Sh92,058,890.30 between the 2013/2014 and 2024/2025 financial years.

According to the anti-corruption agency, Apua, who is a Principal Finance Officer and Principal Accountant at the Turkana County Government, was a signatory to Apuco Holdings Group Limited’s bank account.

EACC said investigations further established that he participated in the processing and validation of payments made to the company.

Apuco Holdings Group Limited received Sh62,047,757.30 from the Turkana County Government, according to the commission.

In a separate inquiry, EACC said Louruka, an employee of the Turkana County Government and a director of Natiltila Company Limited, allegedly used the company to secure five contracts valued at Sh30,011,133 from the county government.

The commission further alleged that funds paid to the two companies were subsequently withdrawn in cash through transactions suspected to have been intended to conceal the movement of the money and its ultimate beneficiaries.

Following the conclusion of its investigations, EACC said it forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP subsequently approved the prosecution of eight public officials, companies and company directors in connection with the investigations.

The latest arrests form part of EACC’s continued investigations into suspected corruption and abuse of public office in county governments.

The suspects are expected to face charges relating to the alleged transactions once they are presented before court.