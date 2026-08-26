Labour CS Mutua launches flying vlog after earning pilot licence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 — Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has launched a flying vlog, taking viewers aboard a solo flight from Nairobi to Malindi while revealing that a childhood dream of flying has since earned him a Private Pilot Licence (PPL) and more than 300 flying hours.

Mutua said he had been recording his flying adventures and decided to share them publicly to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

The first episode follows his flight from Nairobi to Malindi, offering a glimpse of his experience in the cockpit as he pilots the aircraft to the coastal town.

“I have been recording my flying adventures and now want to share them with all, and especially you, so that every dreaming boy or girl is encouraged — to know that with God, determination and planning, everything is possible,” Mutua said.

He said he plans to release more episodes on Thursdays and Saturdays, inviting viewers to follow his journey.

“Please come, let us fly together,” he said.

The vlog has also provided a window into a lesser-known chapter of Mutua’s life — his journey from aspiring pilot to licensed aviator.

Mutua said his fascination with flying began when he was nine years old and growing up in Riruta Satellite, where he would sit outside his family’s wooden shack and watch planes flying overhead.

“One day, something stirred inside my nine-year-old skinny frame, and I wanted to fly one day – not as a passenger but as a pilot,” he said.

A school trip to Wilson Airport while he was a pupil at Toi Primary School brought him closer to aircraft, with Mutua recalling being mesmerised by the engines and cockpit.

His interest grew after he encountered a picture book on aviation during his regular visits to the Kenya National Library.

“The book followed the history of the magic of flight, from the Wright brothers to current jets. I was hooked,” he said.

Even while studying in the United States on scholarship and pursuing a career in communications, Mutua maintained his connection with aviation, taking a job at Spokane Airport in Washington.

The dream was later put on hold as he focused on family and his career.

“Many years later, life happened: family, children, career, no time, not enough money,” he said.

In 2023, he decided to pursue the ambition, enrolling at Ninety Nine’s Flying School at Wilson Airport.

He underwent months of intensive training, studying at night and flying during evenings and weekends.

Six months after enrolling, Mutua undertook his first solo flight in Malindi. Seven months after beginning his classes, he passed his test and obtained his PPL.

“My dream as a young, poor boy had become a reality. I could now fly as a hobby,” he said.

Mutua says he has since continued building his flying hours with Ninety Nine’s Flying School and Kenya Aeronautical College, flying and training on several aircraft in Kenya and South Africa.

He now has more than 300 flying hours and says he flies whenever his schedule allows, often on weekends.

Mutua credited his family and friends, particularly his children, for supporting him as he pursued the long-held ambition.

“I have succeeded in achieving my dream due to the support of my family and friends, and especially my children,” he said.