Murkomen: Govt Will Protect Kenyans’ Right to Campaign and Vote Safely in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured Kenyans that the Government will protect their right to express themselves, assemble, campaign and vote in a safe and peaceful environment during the 2027 General Election.

Murkomen said the Ministry of Interior and National Administration will work with other government agencies, partners and stakeholders to maintain law and order while promoting peace, cohesion and trust among communities.

The CS spoke on Tuesday when he joined Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other dignitaries for the launch of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) roadmap to a violence-free 2027 General Election, dubbed “Uchaguzi Bila Noma.”

“Through the National Steering Committee on Peacebuilding and Conflict Management (NSC), NGAOs and security agencies, we are actively collaborating with NCIC to build trust, encourage responsible leadership, promote youth engagement and prevent conflicts to ensure a harmonious society and peaceful 2027 general elections,” Murkomen said.

He said the Government remained committed to creating an environment where Kenyans can exercise their constitutional and political rights without fear of violence or intimidation.

The NCIC roadmap brings together peacebuilding and conflict-prevention measures aimed at reducing the risk of election-related violence ahead of the 2027 polls.

The launch brought together key stakeholders involved in election preparedness and national cohesion.

Those present included NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr Kepha Omae, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and NCIC CEO Dr Daniel Giti, among other officials.

The Government has continued to emphasise the need for responsible political leadership, peaceful campaigns and cooperation among security, electoral and cohesion agencies as Kenya prepares for the 2027 elections.