DPP files extradition proceedings against Chinese national wanted in Uganda over Sh151mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed extradition proceedings against a 39-year-old Chinese national wanted by the Ugandan authorities over an alleged fraud involving UGX 4.53 billion, equivalent to approximately KSh151 million.

Chen Guang, also known as Alex, is wanted in Uganda to face 30 counts of forgery and one count of theft arising from alleged fraudulent activities during his employment as a cashier at Diamond Steel Uganda Limited.

According to the prosecution, Guang allegedly manipulated weighbridge bills and payment vouchers by exploiting his access to the company’s payment documentation and financial processes.

The extradition proceedings were filed following a formal request from the Government of Uganda received by the DPP on June 10, 2026.

The request, dated April 18, 2025, was transmitted through the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice and sought Kenya’s assistance in endorsing and enforcing a Ugandan warrant of arrest and facilitating Guang’s surrender to Uganda.

Guang was arrested on August 11, 2026, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by officers from the Directorate of Immigration Services.

He had arrived in Kenya from Harare, Zimbabwe, when immigration officers apprehended him pursuant to the Ugandan warrant.

The warrant was issued by Chief Magistrate Aciro Joan of the Mukono Chief Magistrates’ Court in Uganda.

Appearing before the court, Prosecution Counsel Fatma Shaban asked the court to order Guang’s surrender to the Republic of Uganda to face the criminal charges.

Shaban also opposed his release on bond pending the hearing and determination of the extradition proceedings, arguing that he poses a flight risk.

The prosecution is being led by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda.

The court will determine the extradition application and whether Guang should remain in custody pending the conclusion of the proceedings.

The case comes as Kenya continues to process cross-border requests for the surrender of individuals wanted to face criminal proceedings in other jurisdictions under applicable extradition laws.