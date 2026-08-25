Govt may halt rallies over security threats: Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned that political rallies may be halted when security agencies assess that the risks to lives have become too high, saying citizens must heed directives to disperse when security intelligence warrants such action.

He said security advisories issued during political gatherings are based on assessed intelligence rather than the personal views of government officials, amid debate over the decision to advise the Linda Mwananchi team to call off its August 16 rally in Homa Bay Town.

“I’m speaking about assessed security information. That there will be times that the citizens will be told enough is enough, let’s go home,” Murkomen, speaking during a National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) event in Nairobi on Tuesday, said.

His remarks came after the Homa Bay political tour descended into violence, leaving a police officer dead, several people injured and property damaged.

Murkomen said political rights must be exercised alongside a responsibility to protect supporters, organisers and security officers, arguing that leaders should heed warnings when security conditions deteriorate.

He maintained that the Homa Bay advisory was issued after county and regional security teams assessed the situation as unsafe as darkness set in and incidents of violence were reported.

The Cabinet Secretary said political leaders could choose to return another day rather than expose supporters to preventable risks.

“Do you want to tell me that political leaders have no duty … at that point in time in darkness to tell their supporters there is another day we will come here?” he posed.

Murkomen has in recent days also called for preventive action against suspected political goons, saying security agencies should act on intelligence before violence erupts at political gatherings.