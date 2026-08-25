Dr Mutiso Murder Case: Rose Mbithe and Two Children to Take Plea Thur After Postponement

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Politician Rose Mulwa, alias Mbithe Ndetei, and her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, will face a murder charge over the death of Dr Victoria Mutiso on Thursday after their plea-taking was postponed.

The three were arraigned before the High Court on Tuesday after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved murder charges following a review of evidence submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Prosecuting counsel Charlson Makori told Deputy Registrar AN Sesuana that the DPP had analysed the evidence and established sufficient grounds to charge the three suspects with murder.

The accused had previously been held at different police stations as detectives investigated the circumstances surrounding Dr Mutiso’s death.

The prosecution later informed trial magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo that a murder charge had been registered against the three suspects before the High Court.

Deputy Registrar Sesuana directed that the suspects be remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station until Thursday, when they are expected to appear before Justice Kanyi Kimondo for plea taking.

Justice Kimondo is currently in Mombasa attending a meeting with fellow judges.

The three are represented by a defence team led by lawyers Danstan Omari and Timothy Kilonzo, among others.

Earlier, Rose Mulwa and her son Chris told Magistrate Onsarigo that they had been mistreated while in police custody.

They alleged that they were forced to record statements and that their identification documents and bank cards were confiscated.

The two also denied involvement in Dr Mutiso’s killing, saying they had no role in the shooting of the doctor in the Kilimani area.

They further alleged that significant amounts of money were being used to ensure they were charged with the murder.

The three suspects are expected to take their plea before Justice Kimondo on Thursday.