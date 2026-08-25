Sifuna: Ruto should be jailed over 2022 election broken promises

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has accused President William Ruto of obtaining power through “false pretences” noting he should face consequences over what he described as broken promises made to Kenyans ahead of the 2022 election.

Speaking while addressing young aspirants in Nairobi as he rallied support for the Linda Mwananchi movement, Sifuna said Ruto rode to power on the back of the “Hustler” and “Bottom-Up” campaigns but had failed to deliver on some of the promises made to voters.

“In fact, what William Ruto did in 2022 is obtaining power by false pretences. It’s an offence for which he should be jailed” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator declared that the opposition had settled on a new rallying call ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“William Ruto knows he is going home,” Sifuna said. “We have come up with ours for 2027. We are simply saying: William Ruto, One Term”

He said the slogan was inspired by the political strategy Ruto used in his successful 2022 presidential campaign.

“William Ruto rode on the back of a slogan to become president. He was just singing ‘Hustler’ and ‘Bottom-Up’. We have come up with ours for 2027,” he said.

Sifuna accused Ruto of misleading Kenyans over the Hustler Fund, claiming that the programme had initially been presented as money that would be freely given to help small businesses.

“He promised he would come with the Hustler Fund as a grant that you would be given free money to boost your businesses. Pure lies” Sifuna claimed.

“When he got into office, he turned the Hustler Fund into a loan that you must repay.”

He also accused the President of failing to deliver on promises made to women, including pledges on representation in government.

“Those lies you used to call a ‘Plan’ those very lies are what dragged us into this pit,” Sifuna said.

The senator also took aim at the government’s health reforms, challenging Ruto to prove that the Social Health Authority (SHA) had ended the need for Kenyans to raise money for medical bills.

“We want him to hold the Bible and declare that hospital harambees are over. That is when we will know SHA is actually working,” Sifuna said.