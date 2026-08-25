Yusuf Hassan quits Uhuru’s Jubilee for DCP as Gachagua camp expands 2027 base

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 — Kamkunji MP Yusuf Hassan has quit Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party for the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) as Gachagua’s party confronts Azimio affiliates over the “King Maker” narrative ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Hassan’s defection on Tuesday adds to the DCP’s growing political realignment around former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is seeking to establish the party as a vehicle for his presidential ambitions.

The move comes as opposition parties push to build a united front against President William Ruto, with divisions emerging over who should lead a potential coalition into the 2027 presidential contest.

Gachagua was notably absent from an opposition unity event at Windsor where parties signed a pledge ahead of the elections. DCP Deputy Leader Clephas Malala represented him at the gathering.

The former Deputy President has rejected suggestions that his role should be limited to helping another opposition leader defeat Ruto.

“Rigathi is not a kingmaker. Gachagua is king,” he said on Monday.

Gachagua said he had seen supporters of opposition allies advancing what he termed a “ridiculous proposition” that his role was simply to remove Ruto and hand leadership to another politician.

“Many people, including supporters of my colleagues in the United opposition, I have seen them on social media and in public platforms advancing a ridiculous proposition: that his work is to remove William Ruto and give leadership to others,” he said.

His position places his presidential ambitions at the centre of negotiations within the opposition, despite his previous indication that he was willing to work with other leaders to produce a single candidate.

Gachagua fights to preserve 2027 bid

Gachagua is also challenging his impeachment in the Court of Appeal, arguing that his removal from office does not automatically bar him from seeking elective office.

“Let nobody tell you that because I was removed from office, I cannot run,” he said.

The High Court upheld his impeachment in a June 8 judgment but found that his right to a fair hearing had been violated during the Senate proceedings and awarded him Sh50 million in constitutional damages.

Court upholds Gachagua impeachment, affirms Kindiki appointment but awards ex-DP Sh50mn

Gachagua has appealed the decision and says he will pursue the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary.

“The High Court pronounced itself that I was taken through an unfair process and I did not get the right to fair hearing. Then the same court allows the product of an unconstitutional process to stand is what you call a constitutional absurdity,” he said.

He maintained that he was preparing for the 2027 election while pursuing the legal challenge.

“We are in court in the Court of Appeal. We believe the Court of Appeal will give justice to Gachagua’s supporters. In the unfortunate event that they also pronounce themselves in an absurd manner like the High Court, we still have another chance at the Supreme Court. In the meantime, we are preparing for elections,” he said.

Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama and Senior Counsel Nelson Havi have argued that Gachagua remains eligible to contest while his legal avenues remain open.

Read more: Gachagua vows to defend 2027 bid, skips opposition unity pledge

DCP expands support base

Hassan’s move to the DCP gives Gachagua’s party an additional foothold in Nairobi as it seeks to expand beyond its traditional support base.

The defection also places renewed focus on the emerging contest between Gachagua’s DCP and opposition formations affiliated with Azimio over the direction and leadership of a united opposition.

Gachagua has insisted that his opposition to Ruto is not driven by bitterness over his impeachment.

“I have nothing personal against William R. I have everything against what he stands for and what he does. I want good leadership in this country. And I’m offering myself for that position of president,” he said.

With Hassan now joining the DCP, Gachagua’s political camp is gaining momentum as opposition parties negotiate alliances ahead of the 2027 polls.

The key question now is whether the growing opposition realignment will produce a single presidential candidate — and whether Gachagua will be the one seeking the ticket.