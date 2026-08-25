From crop disease to customer data: Kenyan businesses put AI to work

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 — A Nairobi barbershop discovered it had about 180 loyal customers a month only after an artificial intelligence tool began analysing its business data.

For a Kenyan farmer, AI is being used for a different problem: identifying crop diseases before they destroy an entire harvest.

And at a primary healthcare provider, the technology is helping clinicians reduce diagnostic and treatment errors.

Across sectors, Kenyan entrepreneurs are increasingly moving AI out of strategy meetings and into everyday business operations, adapting the technology to practical problems ranging from customer management and farming to logistics and healthcare.

The emerging applications are less about futuristic machines than about helping businesses make better decisions with data they already generate.

For smaller enterprises in particular, AI is lowering the cost of accessing capabilities that once required specialised staff, expensive software or dedicated data teams.

But the experience of early adopters also highlights a larger question: how can AI be made useful in a market where businesses face limited capital, uneven connectivity, skills shortages and gaps in reliable data?

Giving small businesses access to big-business capabilities

For Fastagger, a Kenyan deep-tech startup, the starting point was a problem familiar to many small businesses: owners were collecting information but lacked the tools to make sense of it.

Co-founder and CEO Mutembei Kariuki said business owners approached the company after struggling to track sales and customer engagement.

“They were losing customers and lacked structured data to track sales and customer engagement,” Kariuki said.

CEO Mutembei Kariuki/FILE

The company developed Auni, a business intelligence assistant designed to work on low-end devices and in environments where connectivity can be limited.

One Nairobi barbershop using the system discovered it had about 180 loyal customers a month — information the business had previously not been able to track.

That insight was then used to support the business’s expansion.

Fastagger subsequently integrated Auni with M-PESA Business, allowing the system to convert transaction statements into structured dashboards using optical character recognition and lightweight AI models.

The platform enables business owners to examine sales patterns, customer behaviour and cash-flow trends without manually analysing transaction records.

The initial rollout attracted more than 600 MSMEs in its first month, while Auni recorded more than 3,500 business sign-ups within its first three months of launch, according to reports published in February 2026.

For small businesses, the significance is less about the sophistication of the underlying technology than the questions it allows owners to answer.

Who are my most valuable customers?

When are sales strongest?

What products are moving?

How is cash flow changing?

And where are opportunities being missed?

Kariuki said the company’s ambition was to develop technology suited to the realities of African markets.

“Our main goal is to make AI work for the continent,” he said.

That means designing systems that do not assume every business has high-speed internet, expensive hardware or a team of data specialists.

Putting AI in farmers’ hands

Agriculture presents another example of AI being adapted to an existing business problem.

Kenyan farmer and entrepreneur Kennedy Kabue developed FarmSawa after losing an entire greenhouse crop of bell peppers to a disease that was detected too late.

“Two years ago, we invested in a greenhouse and started growing hohos (bell peppers),” Kabue said. “But we lost the entire crop. After doing a root cause analysis, we discovered it was a disease we had failed to detect in time. That loss really hurt.”

The experience prompted Kabue to develop a service that allows farmers to send photographs of affected crops through WhatsApp for analysis.

“Within about five seconds, the system analyses the image, identifies the disease, and suggests the next steps,” he said.

FarmSawa’s current GFI Agri platform says it serves more than 10,000 farmers across 47 counties and offers services in three languages.

The company also reports 98 per cent accuracy for its AI disease-scanning tool, although the figure is a company-reported measure rather than an independent field evaluation.

Farmers can access the service through WhatsApp without downloading a specialised application, while the platform also provides agronomic advice and market-price information.

The model illustrates one of the more important considerations for AI adoption in Kenya: technology has to fit the environment in which people actually work.

For farmers, a sophisticated application that requires reliable broadband and expensive devices may have limited value.

A service that works through a familiar messaging platform can reach a much wider market.

“Technology should not replace the farmer,” Kabue said. “It should work for the farmer.”

That principle extends beyond agriculture.

Kome Oruade-Etim, Global Program Manager for Acumen Angels, said entrepreneurs needed to design technology around the conditions in which people operate.

“How do you bring technology to where people are as opposed to the other way around?” she asks.

AI moves into retail and logistics

The same principle is emerging in businesses where margins depend on understanding demand, managing inventory and moving products efficiently.

Kenyan discount supermarket chain JAZA has been using AI and data analytics to inform decisions around pricing, customer behaviour, inventory and logistics.

A 2026 KPMG case study found that the retailer uses technology to analyse market data, compare prices in real time and examine shopping behaviour, while connecting its stores to a central warehouse to support replenishment.

Founder Willy Kimani said data also informs marketing campaigns and decisions on where to locate new stores.

For a discount retailer, the commercial value lies in making better decisions while maintaining low prices.

AI and data systems can help identify what customers want, when demand is changing and where inventory should be deployed.

Logistics provides another use case.

Nairobi-based Leta uses AI-powered load and route optimisation to determine vehicle allocation, dispatch plans and delivery routes.

The system is designed to improve load utilisation and match vehicles to orders, potentially reducing the number of vehicles required for distribution.

Leta raised USD5 million in a 2025 funding round to expand its logistics technology across African markets.

The company has processed more than 2.5 million deliveries, according to industry profiles, although the figure represents overall platform activity rather than a specific AI-generated cost saving.

That distinction is important.

Scale demonstrates that businesses are willing to use the technology. It does not necessarily demonstrate how much money AI has saved or how much additional revenue it has generated.

For that, companies need to measure the difference before and after deployment.

Healthcare provides a harder test

Healthcare offers perhaps the clearest example of why AI applications need to be evaluated against outcomes rather than adoption figures.

Penda Health, a Kenyan primary healthcare provider, has been testing an AI clinical-support tool designed to assist clinicians during patient consultations.

A study involving 39,849 patient visits across fifteen clinics found that clinicians using the AI Consult tool recorded a 16 per cent relative reduction in diagnostic errors and a 13 per cent reduction in treatment errors compared with clinicians who did not use the tool.

The results provide a different measure of AI adoption.

Instead of counting the number of users or facilities deploying the technology, researchers examined whether the tool changed clinical performance.

The study was conducted with Penda Health and research partners and received ethical and regulatory approvals from Kenyan institutions.

The case also demonstrates why AI applications in different sectors cannot be judged by a single metric.

For a retailer, success could mean higher sales or lower inventory losses.

For a logistics company, it could mean fewer vehicles, lower fuel consumption or faster deliveries.

For a healthcare provider, accuracy and patient outcomes are more important than simply reducing operating costs.

AI is also being introduced into diagnostic imaging.

The Nairobi Hospital commissioned a 256-slice CT scanner in 2025 incorporating AI-assisted technology for faster and more precise imaging across specialties including cardiology, oncology, paediatrics, neurology, trauma and orthopaedics.

As these systems become more common, the value of AI will increasingly be measured by what they enable professionals to do rather than by the technology itself.

The challenge is reaching the businesses that need it most

The early successes do not mean AI adoption will be easy.

For many Kenyan businesses, the barriers remain practical.

Technology can be expensive. Reliable electricity and connectivity cannot be assumed everywhere. Businesses may lack the data needed to train or operate sophisticated systems, while employees may not have the skills to evaluate AI-generated recommendations.

Tobias Alando, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, said the cost of advanced machinery and AI technology remained a major obstacle for local manufacturers.

“The challenge is the costs of this machinery or with the AI technology, is still very expensive for the developing countries like Kenya to adopt it fully,” he said.

For manufacturers competing against cheaper imports, the pressure to automate is nevertheless increasing.

But the challenge extends beyond factories.

The World Bank’s digital research has identified poor connectivity, unreliable electricity, high technology costs, weak data and limited digital literacy as barriers to AI adoption among smallholder farmers in developing countries.

Oruade-Etim warned that unequal access could cause AI to widen existing economic gaps rather than close them.

“When we think about AI, we think about these groundbreaking technologies, some are efficiency, but there’s a risk in the area, which is that if not carefully managed, it can actually widen the gap or inequality instead of closing it,” she said.

That makes accessibility part of the business case.

An AI tool that works only for large companies with reliable infrastructure may deliver productivity gains without fundamentally changing the opportunities available to smaller enterprises.

A system that can work on low-cost devices, through familiar platforms and with limited connectivity has the potential to reach a much larger market.

From technology to practical value

The emerging Kenyan examples show that AI is already being adapted to very different commercial problems.

Fastagger is helping small businesses turn transaction data into usable business intelligence.

FarmSawa is putting crop-disease detection within reach of farmers through WhatsApp.

JAZA is using data and AI to inform retail decisions.

Leta is applying AI to the movement of goods.

Penda Health is testing whether AI can improve clinical decisions.

The scale of these applications varies, and not all company-reported figures constitute independently verified evidence of financial returns.

But together they illustrate a shift in how entrepreneurs are approaching the technology.

The most useful AI application may not be the one with the most advanced model.

It may be the one that solves a problem that costs a business money, time, customers or productivity.

For Kenyan entrepreneurs, that could mean starting not with the question of what AI can do, but with the problem that needs solving.

The technology is increasingly available.

The harder task is making it useful.

And the businesses most likely to benefit may ultimately be those that can take AI from an impressive demonstration to a practical tool that changes what they do every day.

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