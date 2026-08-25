EACC arrests two police officers over alleged Sh100,000 bribe

NAIROBI,Kenya,Aug 25- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two police officers accused of demanding a Sh100,000 bribe from a man they had accused of illegally connecting electricity at his home in Bombolulu, Mombasa.

The duo who are attached to the Kenya Power Coast Regional Office, were arrested after allegedly accepting part of the money they had demanded in exchange for dropping investigations against the complainant.

The officers reportedly escorted the complainant to a bank along Moi Avenue on August 24 to collect the money.

EACC detectives arrested them opposite DTB Bank after they allegedly received Sh50,000 from the complainant.

The arrests followed a report to the anti-graft agency, which launched investigations to establish whether the officers had demanded the payment to shield the complainant from possible prosecution.

“The suspects were booked at Central Police Station for processing and were later released on Kes 30,000 cash bail pending further investigations,” EACC said.

The commission said the operation underscores its efforts to tackle bribery involving public officers and ensure that officials exercise their duties with integrity and accountability.

The case comes amid continued EACC operations targeting public officials suspected of using their positions to solicit or receive bribes from members of the public.