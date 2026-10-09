Shell Autox Championship heads to Kasarani for crucial round six

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Two days of racing, a fiercely contested title battle and the family-friendly Octane Village headline the October 10–11 motorsport weekend.

Engines will roar at the Kasarani Super Special Stage (SSS) Racetrack on October 10–11 as the 2026 Shell National AutoX and AutoX Plus Championship heads into Round Six, with drivers chasing crucial points in the penultimate round of the season.

Organised by 254 Motorsports Club, the two-day event promises high-speed action, close competition and off-track entertainment as the championship battle intensifies. With the title race reaching a decisive stage, every point could prove critical.

Fans can also look forward to the Octane Village, a dedicated entertainment hub featuring food, partner activations and motorsport-themed activities, offering a family-friendly experience between races.

Octane Village and Early-Bird Tickets

Rally driver Suleiman Munyua in action at a past championship

The Octane Village is expected to be a major attraction, complementing the on-track action with food, entertainment and activities for fans of all ages.

Tickets are available through the championship’s official ticketing partner, with early-bird discounts on offer ahead of the weekend.

Scrutineering will take place on Saturday morning from 8am at Shell Survey on Thika Road, giving fans an opportunity to see the competing cars and crews up close before the action moves to Kasarani.

According to 254 Motorsports Club chairman Sushil Gohil, Round Six is designed to combine intense competition with an engaging experience for spectators.

“Round 6 comes at a crucial point in the championship when the competition is getting tougher. Every point counts now,” Gohil said.

He also announced that Ishy Renu would take on the role of Event Director for the weekend. “We’ve entrusted Ishy Renu with Event Director duties. She’s been in motorsport through photography and media — this is a chance for her to take on a completely different challenge,” he added.

Renu, who is stepping away from her familiar media role to oversee the event, said she was excited about the new responsibility.

“I am very excited about taking on the Event Director role. I have spent a lot of time around motorsport with my camera, but this is a completely different responsibility,” she said.

Rain Could Add Another Dimension

Rally driver Suleiman Munyua in action at a past championship

Weather conditions could add another layer of unpredictability at Kasarani, but Clerk of the Course Muqsit Hussein says the team is prepared for whatever conditions arise.

“We love rain,” Hussein said with a laugh. “It livens things up and really tests drivers’ resilience. We want some — just not too much.”

He emphasised that safety would remain the priority should the weather deteriorate.

Neel Gohil to Miss Round Six

One of the notable absentees will be Neel Gohil, a consistent front-runner who is sitting out Round Six as he begins the next chapter of his academic career at university.

Gohil admitted that missing the event was disappointing but said his studies would take priority.

“Obviously I am disappointed that I won’t be there, but university is the next chapter for me and I have to give it the attention it deserves. I want to wish all the competitors the very best at Kasarani,” he said.

His absence presents an opportunity for other competitors to strengthen their championship campaigns, although the field remains competitive.

Among those expected to attract attention is Amaan Ganatra, who has shown strong pace throughout the season and enjoyed close battles with Neel.

Ganatra, however, is keeping his focus on the immediate challenge rather than looking too far ahead.

“I am just going to take the event as it comes. The competition has been really good this year and racing against fast drivers pushes everyone to improve. Neel won’t be there this time, but that doesn’t make the event any easier,” he said.

Strong Field Across the Classes

Rally driver Suleiman Munyua in action at a past championship

Several competitors are expected to battle for honours across the championship’s junior and senior categories.

Eight-year-old Myles O’Neal will compete in the Alpha Junior Buggy Class, while Allan Bengi, Sean Njumbi and Mohamed Rayyan are expected in the Beta Junior Non-Turbo Buggy category.

The Cadet Junior Non-Turbo Buggy class is expected to feature Eann Bengi, Andrea Tundo and Aayan Azim. Nazim Shah, Leo Kangethe and Amal Shah are among the competitors expected in the Senior Non-Turbo Buggy class.

The 2WD Non-Turbo Senior Car category is set to feature a closely contested battle involving Michuki Hinga, Adriano Varese and Tariq Rashid.

In the 2WD Turbo Car class, Shell V-Power-sponsored Suleiman Munyua, popularly known as Soulo, will be looking to consolidate his championship lead as Githengi Kimamo continues to apply pressure.

The 4WD Turbo Car Restrictor category is expected to feature Ankush Shah, Amaan Ganatra and Tinashe Gatimu, while the Open Class will include Mombasa-based competitors Javed Lota and Junaid Shah, among others.

Shell Continues Championship Support

Vivo Energy Kenya, through its Shell brand, is the title sponsor of the seven-leg 2026 AutoX and AutoX Plus Championship, which runs from February to November.

The partnership marks Shell’s second consecutive year as title sponsor, following the 2025 season.

With valuable championship points at stake, a competitive field and entertainment planned beyond the track, Round Six is shaping up to be a significant weekend for Kenya’s motorsport community.