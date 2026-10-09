US Embassy in Nairobi to close Monday for Columbus Day holiday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 — The United States Embassy in Nairobi will close its offices to the public on Monday, October 12, for the Columbus Day federal holiday, affecting Kenyans planning to access consular services and other official assistance.

In a notice issued on Friday, the embassy said the closure would be observed in line with the US federal holiday, which falls on the second Monday of October each year.

“The U.S. Embassy will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2026, in observance of Columbus Day,” the embassy announced.

The closure means people intending to visit the mission for consular services or other official business should plan their visits around the holiday and check the embassy’s official communication channels for any appointment-related updates.

Columbus Day commemorates Christopher Columbus’ 1492 voyage across the Atlantic, which brought him to islands in the present-day Bahamas.

The holiday is observed annually in the United States on the second Monday of October.

In a proclamation dated October 7, US President Donald Trump called on Americans to mark the day with appropriate ceremonies and activities, while directing that the US flag be displayed on public buildings.

The proclamation also defended Columbus’ historical legacy, describing his voyage as a turning point in the history of exploration and linking it to the development of the United States.

“Today, we reaffirm that Christopher Columbus is a legend whose vision, fortitude, and perseverance unleashed a dynamic of history that led to the creation of the greatest, freest, and most just Nation in history,” Trump said in his proclamation on October 7.

“We are forever indebted to his courageous voyage, and we will never allow his legacy to be erased by radical extremists.”