Kenya’s first US Ambassador, UN envoy Burudi Nabwera dies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9— Burudi Nabwera, Kenya’s first ambassador to the United States and the country’s first Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has died, prompting tributes to a public servant who helped shape the country’s early diplomatic engagement on the international stage.

Nabwera, who also served as a Cabinet minister and became the first Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency after its creation in 1988, was remembered for his contribution to diplomacy, governance and public service.

Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya said Nabwera’s legacy extended across Kenya’s diplomatic relations and domestic political leadership.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ambassador Mzee Burudi Nabwera, a distinguished leader and diplomat who served our nation with dedication and honour,” Oparanya said in a condolence message.

He said Nabwera’s contribution to Kenya’s diplomatic relations, governance and national development would remain part of the country’s history.

Former Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo also paid tribute to Nabwera, recalling his leadership at Nzoia Sugar Company, where he served as chairman of the board.

Owalo said he interacted closely with Nabwera in 2008 while working as a consultant on the development of the company’s strategic plan.

“I remember him as a leader whose experience and contribution to the institution were invaluable,” Owalo said.

He described Nabwera’s death as a loss to the people of Lugari and the country, extending his condolences to the family and other loved ones.

Nabwera’s political career included representing Lugari Constituency following its establishment in 1988, giving him a place in the constituency’s early parliamentary history.

His diplomatic appointments also placed him among the figures who represented Kenya in key international institutions, including the United States and the United Nations.

Further details regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements were not immediately available.