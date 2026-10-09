COTU asks DCI to investigate Kudheiha finances amid leadership dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has petitioned the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate alleged financial and governance irregularities at the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha), amid a dispute over the union’s leadership following the death of its former general secretary.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli denied claims that the labour federation was interfering in the union’s internal affairs, accusing those making the allegations of attempting to shift attention from questions over Kudheiha’s management and the handling of its resources.

Atwoli said the federation wanted the disputed issues investigated to establish whether there had been any wrongdoing, including possible irregularities involving union records, finances and leadership changes.

He said COTU had formally asked the DCI to examine the financial operations of Kudheiha’s headquarters and branches, the management of its resources and the authenticity of documents reportedly used in the leadership dispute.

The federation also raised concerns over the authenticity of signatures allegedly collected in connection with attempts to alter the union’s leadership arrangements.

“These are serious matters which, if substantiated, would raise fundamental questions about financial accountability, the authenticity of union records and the integrity of its governance processes,” Atwoli said.

He dismissed accusations that COTU was seeking to control the union, describing them as misleading and intended to divert public attention from the issues requiring scrutiny.

The dispute follows the death of Albert Njeru, who served as Kudheiha’s general secretary and COTU’s treasurer general.

Atwoli said any changes to Kudheiha’s leadership following Njeru’s death should be handled in accordance with the union’s constitution and established succession procedures.

Kudheiha held its quinquennial elections in May 2026 at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu, where new officials were elected.

COTU said the investigations should establish the facts surrounding the current dispute and determine whether any criminal offences had been committed.

“Such investigations should establish the facts, identify any wrongdoing and ensure that any person found culpable is held accountable in accordance with the law,” Atwoli said.

He maintained that the dispute was not merely about competing claims to leadership but also about safeguarding the contributions workers entrust to their union.

“COTU wishes to make it abundantly clear that workers’ contributions are sacred resources entrusted to trade unions for the protection and advancement of workers’ rights and welfare,” he said.

The federation called on Kudheiha members, branch officials and elected leaders to respect the union’s constitution and avoid misinformation, intimidation or the creation of parallel leadership structures.

It said adherence to democratic processes, constitutional rules and financial accountability was essential to protecting workers’ interests and preventing further instability within the union.

The proposed investigations are expected to establish the facts behind the allegations. The concerns raised by COTU do not, in themselves, establish that any individual or union official has committed an offence.