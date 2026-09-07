Oparanya caucus demands DP post in Ruto’s next term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — A Western Kenya leaders’ caucus convened by Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has demanded the Deputy President position in President William Ruto’s post-2027 administration while backing his re-election, signalling a clash with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s camp.

The caucus, bringing together elected and nominated leaders from Western Kenya, made the demand in an 11-point declaration issued after its meeting in Kisumu on Monday.

Caucus Spokesperson and Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala said the leaders had agreed to campaign as one unit for Ruto’s second term.

“That the members of the caucus will work as one unit to campaign for the reelection of President William Ruto,” Wanjala said while reading the declaration.

But the leaders made clear that their support would be accompanied by a demand for Western Kenya to secure the country’s second-highest office.

“As the western community, we demand the seat of the deputy president to deputize His Excellency President William Samuel Ruto in the next general election,” Wanjala said.

The demand puts the caucus at odds with Mudavadi’s camp, which enjoys the backing of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli. Mudavadi has categorically distanced himself from the push for the Deputy President position, saying his political focus is instead on the 2032 presidential contest.

Mudavadi, who folded his ANC party into UDA, has meanwhile been championing a stronger UDA position within the proposed post-2027 political arrangement.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday, Mudavadi said UDA and ODM were working on a new broad-based coalition framework and joint manifesto that would anchor Ruto’s re-election and set out the coalition’s agenda for the five years after 2027.

He said UDA’s strength in terms of elected leaders and voter numbers would determine its bargaining power within the new coalition, while noting that ODM had made clear its ambition to regain political power.

Oparanya, who served as ODM Deputy Party Leader before stepping down following his appointment to Cabinet, convened Monday’s meeting as leaders sought to establish a common political and development agenda for Western Kenya.

Positioning for 2032

Sirisia MP John Waluke, who chaired the caucus, said the demand for the Deputy President position was part of a longer-term political strategy.

“We are preparing as a region to succeed President William Ruto after 2032,” Waluke said.

Asked who should take the position in 2027, Waluke said the region had several potential candidates.

“It can be anyone,” he said, leaving the choice open to leaders within the region, including women.

Waluke said the caucus would bring Members of County Assembly and other community leaders into the mobilisation effort, with regular meetings planned.

The leaders also set a target of mobilising 6.3 million voters in Western Kenya.

Waluke said the caucus, which he said represented leaders from the region’s five counties and thirty-eight constituencies, was united behind Ruto.

“We are united and we are going to make sure this is something you cannot even, you know, that William is going to win with us. We are pushing for the win,” he said.

The caucus’ position comes as UDA and ODM continue discussions over the proposed broad-based coalition framework and the distribution of political influence after 2027.

While the Oparanya-led group is now openly demanding the Deputy President position for Western Kenya, Mudavadi has positioned himself beyond that contest, focusing instead on the 2032 presidential race.

The emerging difference underscores competing calculations within Western Kenya over how the region should translate its support for Ruto into political influence in 2027 and beyond.