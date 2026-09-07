Civil society plan Thursday protests in Nairobi over alleged xenophobia and discrimination against African migrants.

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 7 – Civil society groups have announced plans to hold demonstrations in Nairobi on Thursday to protest what they describe as xenophobia and discrimination against African migrants.

The groups say they have documented incidents of what they consider physical, verbal, online and political attacks targeting foreign nationals.

“If xenophobic attacks continue whether physical, verbal, online, political, whatever forms it takes and if the threatened exercise against African migrants is carried out as we already seeing and will give incidences that we’ve already monitored since yesterday, we will mobilize all Kenyans and Africans across the to march against xenophobia, oppression, discrimination and political carelessness. And we shall take this protest to the Office of the President,” the representatives said.

The planned march is expected to culminate at the Office of the President, where the groups say they will demand respect for the rights and dignity of migrants and other foreign nationals.

“We further call upon the East African an community, the United Nations, civil society organizations, the workers movement, civil uh progressive people and even those that is now timing us foreigners to come out and push for the respect of all human beings living in Kenya. Because all human beings are born free and equal,” the CSO said.