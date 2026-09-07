Muli challenges ‘Kalonzo Tosha’ narrative, questions opposition consensus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — Anzauni Clan Patron and National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli has challenged the growing assumption that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is the opposition’s automatic choice to lead its presidential ticket in the 2027 election.

Muli questioned who had agreed that it was “Kalonzo’s time”, pointing to competing ambitions among other opposition figures and arguing that no consensus had been demonstrated.

“Everyone says it’s Kalonzo’s time. But will Gachagua really give way? Will Matiang’i? Will Orengo and Sifuna in Linda Mwananchi, where Orengo has already declared his own presidential bid, give way? I have not heard any of them say ‘Kalonzo Tosha’. So who agreed?” he asked.

His remarks add to a months-long political disagreement between the NLP and Musyoka’s camp over changes to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition which enjoys the backing of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The NLP has previously rejected Musyoka’s elevation to the Azimio party leadership, challenging the process through the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and arguing that the changes were irregular and should be subjected to the coalition’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

The dispute intensified after Azimio announced a leadership restructuring in February that elevated Musyoka to Party Leader, replacing the late Raila Odinga. The NLP subsequently objected to the changes and later challenged further restructuring of the coalition’s top organs.

Muli’s latest remarks, however, go beyond the internal Azimio dispute, directly questioning the assumption that opposition parties will rally behind Musyoka as their 2027 presidential candidate.

Speaking in Kitui ahead of his coronation as Chief of the Anzauni Clan on October 3, Muli said his immediate priority was to unite his clan and strengthen the political base of his NLP.

“My first priority is uniting my clan and my party. If my house is in order, then I have a better chance of negotiating a better deal for my people,” he said.

Muli also rejected what he described as a political culture focused on securing positions for individual leaders rather than negotiating tangible benefits for communities.

He accused Musyoka of using Kamba votes to negotiate political positions for himself, rather than securing development benefits for the community.

“It’s clear all Kalonzo wants is to use Kamba votes to bargain for a position for himself, like he has always done. He negotiates for himself, not for the community,” Muli said.

He said Kamba voters should instead demand commitments on water, roads, jobs and markets.

Muli cited development in the home regions of other political leaders before questioning what he described as the lack of similar progress in Tseikuru, Musyoka’s home area.

“Now come to Tseikuru, home of Kalonzo, who has been VP and Minister for 40 years. Is there water? Is there a tarmac road? Is there a factory for our youth? No.”

Muli said his political strategy would be based on negotiating for his community rather than committing himself to any particular political camp.

“I will negotiate for water, roads, jobs and markets for our basket weavers, not for a personal position.”

He said he was prepared to engage President William Ruto, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Musyoka or any other leader willing to offer his community what he considers a better deal.

“I am not owned by any camp,” he said.

Muli acknowledged that his position could draw criticism from Kamba voters who expect political leaders to rally behind Musyoka.

“Many people will call me names, that I am not supporting one of my own. But when has Kalonzo ever supported me or acknowledged me as a clan and party leader? Leadership is mutual respect. You cannot demand loyalty you have never given,” he said.

He said his own political network could give him leverage in negotiating for the Kamba community, citing what he described as 400,000 Anzauni members and 500,000 NLP members.

Muli’s intervention comes as opposition leaders continue negotiations over how to establish a unified political front ahead of the 2027 election.

While Musyoka has been presented by some opposition figures as a potential unity candidate, Muli’s remarks underscore that the question remains contested among leaders and parties seeking a role in determining the opposition’s eventual presidential ticket.

He said he was prepared to stand apart from what he described as the prevailing political consensus if he believed it did not serve his community.

“A man who walks alone for the truth is better than a man who walks with a crowd of lies. When everyone agrees it is truly our time and proves it, then let us talk. But for now, allow me to think and walk alone,” he said.