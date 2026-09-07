Ruto sends condolences to Samia after husband’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto has sent his condolences to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

Ameir, Tanzania’s First Gentleman, died on Monday morning while receiving treatment for a heart condition in Zanzibar. His death was announced by Tanzania’s Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi, who said he died at about 8am.

In a message of condolence, Ruto described Ameir’s death as a loss to President Samia, her family and Tanzania.

“President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son,” Ruto said.

The President conveyed condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, First Lady Rachel Ruto, his family and himself.

“Kenya stands with our Tanzanian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief,” he said, asking God to comfort President Samia and her family and grant Ameir eternal rest.

Ameir had largely remained outside the political spotlight despite his wife’s rise through Tanzania’s political ranks. He married Samia in 1978 and the couple had four children.

Their eldest daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, is a politician who has served in both the Zanzibar House of Representatives and Tanzania’s National Assembly.

Ameir became Tanzania’s First Gentleman in March 2021 when Samia assumed the presidency following the death of President John Magufuli.

Samia, who was serving as Magufuli’s vice-president, became Tanzania’s first woman president after taking the oath of office on March 19, 2021. She constitutionally succeeded Magufuli and completed the remainder of his second term.

Her elevation to the presidency marked a historic moment for Tanzania and made her one of the most prominent female political leaders in East Africa.

Before becoming president, Samia had served as vice-president from 2015 under Magufuli. She was also a senior political figure in Zanzibar and had held ministerial positions before joining the Union government.

Ameir’s death comes as President Samia continues to lead Tanzania and its ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) government.

The announcement is expected to trigger an outpouring of condolences across Tanzania, with further details on funeral arrangements expected from the family and government.

Ameir died at 8am on Monday at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he had been receiving treatment for a heart condition, Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi announced.

In a statement announcing the death, Ndejembi conveyed condolences to President Samia, her family, relatives and friends, as well as Tanzanians.