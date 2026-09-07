UDA Intensifies Kisii Mobilisation as Faruk Kibet Counters Matiang’i Ahead of 2027

KISII, Kenya Sep 7 – President William Ruto’s aide Faruk Kibet has stepped up UDA mobilisation activities in the Gusii region as the ruling party seeks to consolidate its support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kibet has made several visits to Kisii County in recent months, leading empowerment programmes targeting youth, women and boda boda operators as UDA seeks to strengthen its grassroots networks in the region.

Speaking during an empowerment forum in Kitutu Chache North, Kibet said the Kenya Kwanza administration remained committed to supporting small businesses and improving access to economic opportunities at the grassroots.

“We are here not just for politics, but to empower our people. This is President Ruto’s plan, to ensure resources reach the mama mboga and the youth on the ground. We want Kisii to remain firmly in government,” Kibet said.

The increased UDA activity comes as the Gusii region emerges as an important political battleground ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who hails from the region, has declared interest in the presidency and is seeking to build a strong political base in his home area.

Kibet’s frequent visits have therefore been interpreted by political observers as part of efforts by UDA to counter Matiang’i’s growing influence and retain the region within the Kenya Kwanza political camp.

Kibet has urged residents to continue supporting the government, arguing that development programmes can be sustained through cooperation with the administration.

“2027 is still far, but we must plan early. Let us continue supporting President William Ruto for continuity of development,” he said.

The empowerment programmes have attracted residents from different constituencies, with beneficiaries receiving business support funds and equipment.

A number of elected leaders from the Gusii region have also publicly aligned themselves with President Ruto’s administration.

They include Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda, Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Aburi, Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi, Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku, Bomachoge Chache MP Alfah Miruka, West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka, nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri, nominated MP Irene Mayaka and other leaders.

Their alignment with the Kenya Kwanza administration could give UDA a significant grassroots network as the 2027 contest takes shape, although Matiang’i is expected to mount a strong challenge in the region.

Kibet is expected to lead another empowerment programme in West Mugirango, Nyamira County, days after overseeing similar initiatives in Kitutu Chache North and Nyaribari Masaba constituencies.

The sustained grassroots mobilisation signals an early start to the political contest for the Gusii vote, traditionally considered influential in presidential elections.

With both the Ruto administration and Matiang’i seeking to strengthen their support in the region, Kisii and Nyamira are likely to remain closely watched political theatres as the country moves towards the 2027 General Election.