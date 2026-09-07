Search Underway for 11-Year-Old Girl Feared Drowned in River Yala

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – An 11-year-old Grade Six pupil is feared to have drowned in River Yala in Siaya County while swimming after taking cows to the river to drink water.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday, September 5, 2026, in the Kware area of Onding Village, Uranga Sub-location, approximately five kilometres west of Barkalare Police Post.

According to a police report, the girl was a Grade Six pupil at JM Opidah Comprehensive School.

Her mother reported the incident to police after the girl failed to return home.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated that the girl had gone to River Yala at around 5pm with her friend, identified as Triza Adhiambo, after taking cows to the river to drink water.

The two girls reportedly went swimming, with Ashley removing her clothes before entering the river.

However, police said she was swept away by the fast-moving waters and did not resurface.

A joint search operation involving family members, members of the public and police officers was immediately launched in an effort to locate the girl.

The search was unsuccessful, with the exercise eventually suspended because of darkness.

Police said the search was expected to resume on Monday.

Authorities have continued to caution members of the public, particularly children, against swimming or playing near fast-moving rivers, especially during periods of heavy rainfall when water levels and currents can change rapidly.

The search for Ashley’s body is expected to continue as police, family members and members of the public work together to establish her whereabouts.