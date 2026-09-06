Lesuuda breaks ranks with Azimio, throws weight behind Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has broken ranks with the Azimio coalition and declared her support for President William Ruto, saying the government’s record in Samburu has persuaded her to abandon her previous political position.

Lesuuda, who said she had been the “last one” in Samburu to join Ruto’s camp, made the declaration during the President’s visit to the county, signalling a significant political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The legislator said she had resisted sustained pressure from leaders allied to Ruto to cross over, but eventually changed her position after assessing what she described as the administration’s development record.

“I remained in Azimio, and I saw my leaders here like Leuton putting pressure on me every day. My sister Soipan and others were putting pressure on me, but it wasn’t actually them who pressured me. It was the work that you have done for Kenyans,” Lesuuda said.

Lesuuda said her decision was therefore not a political bargain or an attempt to secure favours from the government, arguing that Ruto had delivered on some of the issues affecting her constituents.

“Regarding the doubt you used to have, saying ‘this is the only girl who is not with you’—from today, know that we are with you,” she told Ruto.

“Let us push Kenya forward, let us roll the wheel forward, and let me join hands to help these others so that all of Samburu is behind you.”

She pointed to the upgrading of a hospital to a referral facility, appointments of local residents to senior government positions and the implementation of other projects as evidence of the administration’s impact in Samburu.

“I really love how you always say that in Kenya, we want to sell our policies. We want to see the work that someone has actually done,” she said.

Her remarks appeared to directly answer criticism that politicians who shift allegiance to the government are motivated by personal political interests.

“It is not for any other reason even if politicians say we are liars or that we are just seeking favours from you. Today the priest has said that work has been done,” Lesuuda said.

Boost for Ruto

The declaration gives Ruto an additional political foothold in Samburu as he works to consolidate support in the region ahead of the next presidential contest.

Lesuuda has previously been associated with the Azimio opposition camp, making her public endorsement of Ruto politically significant beyond her constituency.

Her move also comes at a time when political leaders are increasingly repositioning themselves ahead of the 2027 election, with allegiance to the government becoming an important consideration for elected leaders seeking to demonstrate delivery of development projects to their constituents.

Lesuuda’s embrace of Ruto marks a significant turn in a political journey that has been closely associated with KANU and Gideon Moi.

She entered elective politics as a nominated senator in 2013 before winning the Samburu West parliamentary seat on a KANU ticket in 2017. She retained the seat in 2022, again on the KANU ticket, cementing her position as one of the party’s most prominent elected leaders.

Her association with KANU became particularly important during the 2022 election, when the party, under Gideon Moi, joined Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition. Lesuuda was part of Azimio’s national Executive Council, while Gideon served on the coalition’s top council.

Lesuuda was also one of the KANU figures who publicly defended the party’s decision to work with Azimio.

For Gideon Moi, the shift presents a political challenge as he seeks to preserve KANU as a vibrant vehicle ahead of 2027. Although Lesuuda remains listed as a KANU MP, her public declaration gives Ruto an ally from the pastoralist region.

She said she had become convinced after seeing what she termed the “truth” of the President’s work on the ground.

“We have seen your work, and I am the greatest proponent of it,” she said.

The MP also praised the administration over the release of school capitation, saying funds were reaching schools on time.

As a member of the National Assembly Budget Committee, she said she was able to assess the situation directly.

“During your time, capitation funds arrive in schools on time,” she said.

“I can state that as an MP and as an individual because sometimes it is easier to just tell lies to be popular, but continue doing what you are doing for Kenya.”