Bishop Wanjiru-led K1 aligns with opposition, invites Sifuna for cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 — The Kenya Moja party led by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has declared its alignment with the opposition, weeks after the city preacher resigned as Chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

Wanjiru has invited Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who is leading the Linda Mwananchi breakaway faction of ODM, and other political leaders to work with the ‘K1’ party, saying Nairobi is ready for meaningful change.

The former Starehe MP made the declaration during a Sunday service at Jesus is Alive Ministries, where she also announced her bid for Nairobi Governor on the K1 ticket.

Her political repositioning follows her August 13 resignation from the Nairobi Rivers Commission, where she had served as Chairperson for about 20 months.

In her resignation letter to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Wanjiru said she was ready to move on and “give my full attention to other work.” She gave 30 days’ notice and indicated she would leave the commission on August 31.

Wanjiru also asked Koskei to convey her appreciation to President William Ruto for the opportunity to lead the commission, adding that she hoped they could collaborate on other matters in future.

Her resignation letter did not specify the nature of the work she intended to pursue after leaving the commission.

Weeks later, Wanjiru has emerged as the leader of the newly unveiled K1 movement and is positioning the party within the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

She is now seeking to build cooperation with Sifuna and other political figures as she mounts her Nairobi gubernatorial campaign.

Wanjiru said her decision to contest was not driven by personal ambition but by what she described as a call to serve.

“This is not a personal ambition. It is a call to serve. And today I am answering and committing to that call,” she said.

She said her agenda would be to restore dignity, order, accountability and opportunities for Nairobi residents.