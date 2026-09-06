Kenyan road racer hungry for success after podium finish at Strathmore Annual Run

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2026 – Kenyan long distance runner Julia Njari is eyeing success at her next race after finishing second at the Strathmore Annual Run on Saturday.

Njari says the punishing course of the 21km has sharpened her mentally and physically for the next challenge.

“I am planning to go Asia…Malaysia or Thailand so that’s why I decided to come out and run today. The race was not easy because I have just come back from a knee injury but I tried my best. I think I have to train on hill work because it was a bit challenging today but I am ready,” the 49-year-old said.

The 2024 Bangkok Marathon champion clocked 1:25:50 to finish second in the women’s half marathon, behind winner, Yvonne Muli, who stopped the timer in 1:21:16.

Shontell Wanjiru came third in 1:30:26.

Reflecting on the race, Njari said she was motivated to be competing against younger runners, prompting her to push herself towards the finish line.

“When I am running with the younger ones, I usually encourage them…and they also encourage and push me to do my best. I am inspired to push myself to do well against them,” the Athi River resident said.

Deeper than the podium finish, the annual event – now in its sixth year – sought to raise funds to enable needy students access education opportunities at the institution.

Njari says that she learned something new from competing in the race, with regards to its altruistic purpose.

“Yes, it is a noble cause because it is providing education opportunities to those who do not have. Just by running here, I have learnt something new because no matter the age, there is no limit to learning. Therefore, as far as using sports to bring change is concerned, I have learnt something today,” she said.

As she heads for her next race in Asia, Njari will be comforted by the knowledge that her return to action after a while, birthed a bright future for a needy student by way of the scholarship fund.