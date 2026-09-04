Four-gone conclusion as Wanyonyi cruises to Diamond League glory in Brussels

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 4, 2026 – Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi put on a running masterclass at the final leg of the Diamond League in Brussels, winning his fourth consecutive trophy in the men’s 800m.

Wanyonyi ran a meet record (MR) of 1:41.80 to win the one-lap race, proving too strong for Algerian Djamel Sedjati who came second in 1:42.71.

Frenchman Yanis Meziane was third in a personal best (PB) of 1:42.87.

Wanyonyi’s win continued a great week for him in which his world record in the men’s 1000m was ratified by World Athletics on Thursday.

The youngster clocked 2:11.83 at the Monaco Diamond League on July 10, surpassing the previous record held by fellow countryman Noah Ng’eny (2:11.96).