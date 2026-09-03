Obunga FC, Plateau Queens out to retain Nyanza Safaricom Chapa Dimba titles

KISUMU, Kenya, Sept 3 – Nyanza regional and national defending champions Obunga FC and Plateau Queens, popularly known as Nyakach Girls, will be looking to retain their county crowns as the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Nyanza County Finals take centre stage this weekend, Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th September.

The two champions will be aiming to kick off their title defence in style as they battle for county glory and a place in the regional finals.

The County finals will be played in six different counties including: Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya, Nyamira and Kisii. The weekend action will kick off with county semi-finals in the morning, followed by the finals in the afternoon, with teams battling for county honours and a place in the regional finals.

On Saturday, the action will be in Homa Bay when Hedson Queens takes on Magina Starlets in the opening girls’ semi-final, before Kachar Queens face Kaswanga Girls Secondary School. In the boys’ category, Kendu Muslim will face Ravers of the Sea, while Kokwanyo Youth Soccer Academy will battle Nyalkinyi FC at Kendu Muslim Primary School.

On Sunday, the spotlight will shift to the defending champions, Obunga FC as they begin their title defence against Nyatao FC, while Olando FC takes on Julu Nyambagu FC in the other boys’ semi-final.

In the girls’ contest, two-time regional champions Plateau Queens, led by Chrispine Odindo, will face Nyawan Queens, while Victoria Queens take on RK FC Queens at Kisumu Polytechnic Ground.

“We have had a good season, particularly in the school games, and we are now focused on reclaiming our Chapa Dimba title. After finishing second at the nationals and competing at the East African School Games in Tanzania, we are well prepared for the challenge. As the defending county, regional and national champions, we know what is at stake, and my girls are fired up and determined to defend our title,” said Chrispine Odindo, Head Coach, Plateau Queens.

In Siaya, Mobimba Stars will face Indomitable Soldiers, while BrightKick Football Academy takes on Real Talent Academy in the boys’ semi-finals. In the girls’ category, Nyamira Starlets from Bondo will face Ravens FC at Nyilima Sports Grounds, while Lwak Starlets battle Siwar Queens FC.

In Migori, defending county champions Awendo Academy will begin their title defence against St. Joseph School Ntimaru at Awendo Green Stadium, while Korwa Secondary School take on Senye Secondary School. In the girls’ category, Kehancha Secondary School will face Oyugi Ogango Girls, while Mukuyu Queens take on Rabondo Starlets.

In Kisii, Small Simba will meet Sameta High School, while Shabana Youth take on The Mighty FC at Kisii School Playground in the boys’ category. The girls’ semi-finals will see Otendo Comprehensive face Maagonga Junior Starlets, while Omogwa Comprehensive take on Mobamba Queens.

In Nyamira, another defending county champions Nyaguku FC will be out to retain their crown when they face Tombe Junior Stars, while Global Juniors FC welcome Menyenye All-Stars at Kuura Primary Grounds. In the girls’ category, last edition’s county champions Lowland Starlets will seek to defend their title when they take on Masosa Starlets at Kuura Grounds.

The weekend’s county finals will offer teams more than just bragging rights, with the winners set to pocket Ksh. 75,000, while runners-up will receive Ksh. 30,000.

Individual excellence will also be rewarded, with the Best Goalkeeper, Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player (MVP) in each category set to receive Ksh. 10,000. The MVPs will also earn full educational scholarships through Safaricom’s Citizen of the Future initiative.

The six county winners will advance to the Nyanza Regional Finals, where they will battle for regional honours and a place at the national stage.