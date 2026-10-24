LVBC Rolls Out Sh9.9 Billion Water, Sanitation Projects Across Lake Victoria Basin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The Lake Victoria Basin region is set to benefit from improved water resources management, sanitation services and renewable energy following progress in projects valued at more than Sh12 billion, the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) has announced.

LVBC Executive Secretary Dr Masinde Bwire said the Lake Victoria Basin Integrated Water Resources Management Programme (LVB-IWRMP), valued at 68.90 million euros (approximately Sh9.9 billion), had recorded significant milestones, with key investments advancing towards implementation.

The programme is co-funded by the German Federal Government and the European Union through KfW and seeks to strengthen regional cooperation, improve access to water-related information and expand sanitation infrastructure across the Lake Victoria Basin.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday during the close of the 24th Ordinary Meeting of the Sectoral Council on the Lake Victoria Basin, Bwire said the projects were progressing towards delivering practical benefits to communities and institutions across the region.

“The programme has made significant progress in implementation, particularly in strengthening water information management and advancing priority sanitation investments across the Lake Victoria Basin,” Bwire said.

A key milestone has been the operationalisation of the Water Information System, which began in January 2026 before being installed at the LVBC headquarters in February.

The system is expected to improve access to water-related data and strengthen evidence-based planning, monitoring and decision-making among partner states sharing the Lake Victoria Basin.

According to Bwire, five national and three regional use cases are currently under development as partner states enhance their capacity in knowledge management.

The platform is expected to provide a foundation for coordinated water resources planning and management in the region, where communities, industries and economies depend heavily on shared water resources.

“The Water Information System is now moving into operationalisation, while national and regional use cases are being developed to strengthen knowledge management among the Partner States,” he said.

The initiative is expected to enhance regional collaboration in managing water resources while supporting informed decisions on environmental protection and sustainable development.

The programme has also recorded progress in sanitation infrastructure, with High-Priority Sanitation Investments (HPIs) in Kisumu, Mwanza and Kampala advancing from detailed technical design to the tendering stage.

Bwire said contracts for the construction works were expected to be awarded by the end of October 2026, paving the way for implementation.

The investments are expected to improve sanitation services for approximately 8,800 people in Kisumu, 7,360 in Mwanza and 27,600 in Kampala.

The programme also anticipates benefits for more than 1.8 million people in Kigali.

“Advancing the sanitation investments to the tendering stage is an important step towards improving services and protecting public health in the region,” Bwire said.

The projects are expected to improve sanitation outcomes, strengthen environmental protection and address pressure on existing infrastructure in urban centres around the Lake Victoria Basin.

The investments form part of regional efforts to expand access to sanitation services while protecting water resources from pollution associated with growing urban populations.

Meanwhile, the Fostering Potential of Lake Victoria Programme (FPLV), valued at 15 million euros (approximately Sh2.16 billion), became operational in January 2026.

The programme is expected to support sustainable development and strengthen institutional capacity across the Lake Victoria Basin.

Procurement of the Project Implementation Consultant is under way, while tendering for the installation of a photovoltaic (PV) solar power system at the LVBC headquarters is progressing.

The proposed solar installation is expected to reduce electricity expenditure, improve energy security and enhance operational resilience at the commission’s headquarters.

Bwire said the project would help the institution reduce its dependence on conventional electricity while freeing up resources for other priorities.

“The solar power system will help reduce our electricity expenditure while enhancing energy security and operational resilience at the headquarters,” he said.

The solar power system is expected to be installed in the first quarter of 2027.

According to Bwire, the installation is projected to save approximately 2,000 US dollars monthly, equivalent to about Sh290,000.

The anticipated savings could amount to approximately Sh3.5 million annually, providing additional resources for other institutional operations.

The project could also create opportunities for exporting surplus electricity to the national grid under Kenya’s net-metering framework, subject to applicable regulatory and technical requirements.

The proposed installation is expected to strengthen the commission’s energy efficiency efforts while supporting the broader transition towards renewable energy in the Lake Victoria Basin.

Bwire said the progress recorded in the projects reflected continued efforts by partner states to strengthen regional cooperation and improve the management of shared resources.

The Lake Victoria Basin is a critical economic and environmental zone supporting communities, agriculture, fisheries, industries and other economic activities across East Africa.

The ongoing investments are expected to strengthen water information management, improve sanitation infrastructure and promote sustainable institutional operations.

The projects form part of broader regional efforts to address environmental challenges, improve public health and ensure sustainable utilisation of shared water resources.

LVBC said continued implementation of the programmes would support communities and economies across the basin while strengthening cooperation among partner states.