Heavy rains, strong winds damage buildings, vehicles in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 8 — Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds damaged several buildings and vehicles in Kisumu on Thursday, forcing workers to flee for safety and raising concerns over the condition of old structures in the city.

The downpour lasted about 20 minutes but caused damage in several parts of the city.

At Obote Road, part of the wall at Jumbo Steel Mills Hardware collapsed, sending workers scrambling for safety.

John Otieno, a cashier at the hardware, said he sought shelter under a table as workers rushed out of the building.

“I ducked under the table as I heard the screams of workers who were scampering out,” Otieno said.

Along Jomo Kenyatta Highway, strong winds brought down a billboard, damaging vehicles parked nearby.

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo, who visited the affected area, said at least four structures had been damaged by the heavy rain and strong winds.

“There is damage to one, two, three, four structures as a result of the heavy rain followed with the strong winds,” Mwabudzo said.

He urged landlords and tenants to inspect buildings, particularly older structures, as heavy rains and strong winds are expected to persist.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg. We don’t know how heavy the rain will be,” he said.

Mwabudzo said the two affected buildings on Obote Road were old and had ageing roofs, warning that similar structures across the city could pose risks if poorly maintained.

Security officers were deployed to the scene while the city planning team assessed the affected building and advised on the next steps.

Residents were urged to exercise caution around old buildings, billboards and other structures that could collapse or be blown down during heavy weather.

Kisumu is among areas expected to experience rainfall during the ongoing October-December rainy season, with recent forecasts warning of heavy rains in the Lake Victoria Basin.