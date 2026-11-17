KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 17 — A fresh confrontation is looming at Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu after a faction of the Luo Council of Elders announced plans to re-enter the disputed premises, citing a recent court ruling directing police to facilitate compliance with existing orders.

The faction, led by registered trustees under chairman Calvin Ariko Lukio, has notified the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Kondele Police Station of its intention to move into the premises on Tuesday, November 17, at 10am, and requested police protection during the exercise.

The planned move threatens to reignite a prolonged dispute over the historic property, which has been at the centre of a leadership and control battle between the registered trustees and a rival faction associated with chairman Odungi Randa.

The trustees were previously removed from the premises, which subsequently came under the control and occupation of the rival faction.

Their latest move follows a ruling delivered on October 22, 2026, by Environment and Land Court Judge Edward Karoph Wabwoto in Environment and Land Case E029 of 2023.

The case was filed by Calvin Ariko Lukio and two others, suing as registered trustees of the Luo Council of Elders, against the County Government of Kisumu and other parties.

In the ruling, Justice Wabwoto dismissed an application by former Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga seeking to have the trustees’ case struck out on grounds that they lacked the legal capacity to institute the proceedings.

The judge held that the question of whether the plaintiffs were properly constituted trustees required examination of evidence at trial and could not be resolved through a preliminary application.

The court also declined to find Kondele OCS Daniel Ogechi guilty of contempt of court but issued fresh directions requiring police to facilitate compliance with subsisting orders.

In a significant directive, the judge ordered that possession and control of the disputed property, identified as Kisumu Municipality/Block 5/25, remain as they were on December 15, 2023.

He further directed the OCS to provide the necessary police protection to the plaintiffs and persons authorised under the existing orders.

“The Officer Commanding Station, Kondele Police Station, is hereby directed to ensure compliance with the subsisting orders of this Court in this matter,” the judge stated.

The ruling dealt with the trustees’ legal capacity to pursue the case and compliance with existing orders, leaving the substantive ownership dispute pending determination.

In a letter dated November 9, 2026, addressed to the OCS and copied to senior security officials in Kisumu, the trustees formally communicated their intention to enter the premises.

“We intend to move in Ofafa Memorial Hall on Tuesday, 17th November, 2026 at 10.00 am,” the letter signed by Lukio states.

The trustees attached copies of the court orders for police reference, signalling their intention to rely on the latest directions during the planned exercise.

The correspondence was also copied to the Officer Commanding Kisumu Central Sub-County, the Deputy County Police Commander, the Kisumu County Police Commandant and the Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner.

The dispute dates back to December 2023, when the trustees accused the County Government of Kisumu of interfering with their possession of the property, demolishing structures and evicting tenants.

On December 15, 2023, the court issued interim orders restraining interference with the property.

Subsequent proceedings saw Wanga found in contempt of court and sentenced in July 2026 to pay a Sh500,000 fine or serve 30 days in civil jail.

Justice Wabwoto has maintained that court orders must be respected, warning against disobedience by public officers.

In the latest ruling, he also emphasised that the National Police Service was not exempt from the obligation to respect judicial authority and comply with court orders.