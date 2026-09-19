Ruto Delivers New Prado to Luo Council of Elders Chairman

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 19 — President William Ruto has fulfilled a commitment made to the Luo Council of Elders by delivering a new Toyota Prado vehicle to its chairman, Mzee Odungi Randa.

The vehicle was handed over to Randa on Saturday during a ceremony attended by members and leaders associated with the Luo Council of Elders.

Randa said President Ruto made the commitment in March when the council’s leadership visited him at State House.

According to Randa, he later reminded the President about the promise during a subsequent meeting at Homa Bay State Lodge, before the vehicle was eventually delivered.

“President Ruto promised us this vehicle in March when I visited him at State House. When I later met him at Homa Bay State Lodge, I reminded him about the promise, and today he has fulfilled it,” Randa said.

The chairman said the vehicle would enhance his ability to travel across the country and the wider region as he carries out his responsibilities, including engagements with members of the Luo community.

“I will use this vehicle to visit our people across the region and beyond. I intend to engage Luos in Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan, as well as those living in Mombasa and Nairobi,” he said.

Randa said the Luo Council of Elders would continue playing a role in promoting cultural identity, preserving traditions and strengthening ties among members of the community.

The chairman also called on members of the Luo community to continue supporting President Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Let us remain behind President William Ruto as we head to the 2027 elections. The late Raila Odinga left the Luo community in the hands of President Ruto, and we should continue working together,” Randa said.

His remarks come as political parties, leaders and community representatives intensify engagements ahead of the 2027 General Election, with alliances and community leadership expected to remain prominent issues in Kenya’s political discourse.

Osako Junior, a handler in the office of Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, who delivered the vehicle on behalf of the President, thanked Ruto for honouring his commitment to the elders.

“We thank President William Ruto for fulfilling the promise he made to the Luo Council of Elders. This vehicle will support the chairman in carrying out his duties and reaching people in different parts of the country and beyond,” Osako said.

The vehicle is expected to facilitate Randa’s movements as he undertakes council activities and engages elders, cultural leaders and members of the Luo community in Kenya and neighbouring countries.

Randa thanked the President for the gesture and urged members of the council to use the opportunity to strengthen cultural and community engagements.

The handover marks the fulfilment of a commitment made earlier this year and comes as community elders continue to participate in discussions around cultural identity, cohesion and leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.