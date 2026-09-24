Sh8.2bn meth haul incinerated under court supervision as 6 Iranians stand trial

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 24 — A Sh8.2 billion methamphetamine haul has been incinerated under court supervision in Mombasa as six Iranians stand trial over the seizure of more than 1,000kg of the drug in the Indian Ocean.

The destruction was witnessed by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and senior National Police Service leadership, alongside officials from other security agencies including the Navy at Bamburi Cement Factory.

The consignment was seized in October 2025 during a multi-agency maritime operation after security officers intercepted a stateless dhow, codenamed IGOR (MV Mashallah), approximately 630 kilometres east of the Mombasa coast.

The DCI said the destruction followed the completion of the requisite legal procedures and was being conducted under court supervision.

The operation brought together multiple security and law-enforcement agencies, highlighting the multi-agency approach being used to disrupt narcotics trafficking through Kenya’s maritime routes.

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Murkomen said the destruction demonstrated the Government’s commitment to intensifying the fight against drug and substance abuse, particularly by targeting large-scale manufacturers, traffickers and networks facilitating the illicit trade.

“All assets used in or acquired through drug trafficking will be treated as proceeds of crime, promptly frozen, and forfeited to the State,” Murkomen said.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary also warned public officials against colluding with drug traffickers, saying those found facilitating the illicit trade would face disciplinary and criminal action.

“Any government official found colluding with drug traffickers will be dismissed immediately and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Murkomen said that following a directive by President William Ruto to scale up the fight against drugs and substance abuse, security agencies had arrested 3,331 people in connection with drug-related crimes.

He said authorities had also seized 675,505 litres of illicit alcohol, of which 385,875 litres had been destroyed.

The CS commended the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) for working with the National Police Service and other security agencies to strengthen enforcement operations.

“Let me thank our NGAO officers for holding hands with the police to make sure this success is achieved,” Murkomen said.

He also warned individuals targeting security officers involved in dismantling drug trafficking networks, saying the Government would continue protecting officers carrying out operations against organised crime and drug trafficking.

Murkomen further thanked the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the US Government and other international partners for supporting Kenya’s anti-narcotics efforts.

He said the government had strengthened the Anti-Narcotics Unit through additional personnel and equipment, while also enhancing the legal and institutional capacity to combat drug trafficking.

The DCI said the destruction underscores the coordinated national and international effort required to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks operating through Kenya’s maritime routes.