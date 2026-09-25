Several miners feared trapped after landslide at Osiri goldmines in Nyatike

MIGORI, Kenya, Sep 25 — Several miners are feared trapped after a landslide at Osiri Matanda goldmines in Nyatike Sub-County, Migori, with rescue operations underway.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 11pm on Thursday night, according to preliminary information from the area.

Makeshift houses and shops in the mining area were affected by the landslide, while reports also indicated that hotels in the area had been impacted.

A miners’ official who spoke to Capital News on Friday said they suspected two people could be trapped, although the information had not been confirmed as rescue teams continued assessing the situation.

The official said the exact number of people affected remained unclear because of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rescue operations were underway as authorities and residents sought to establish the extent of the damage and determine whether anyone remained trapped.

Residents in Osiri Matanda were urged to check on friends and relatives in the area and confirm their safety.

They were also advised to remain alert as prolonged rains continue in the region.

The number of casualties had not been confirmed by the time of publication. Further updates are expected as rescue teams establish the situation on the ground.