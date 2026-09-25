Mombasa man allegedly kills wife, child as injured 14-year-old son escapes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 — A man has surrendered to police after allegedly killing his wife and one of their children in Shauri Yako, Mombasa, on Friday morning, with their injured 14-year-old son escaping the attack and being rushed to hospital.

The incident occurred in Shauri Yako Village, Mkomani Sub-location, Kongowea Location, within Nyali Sub-County, following what police described as alleged family conflicts.

The suspect was identified as Richard Matiko, who later reported himself at Nyali Police Station.

According to a police report, Matiko allegedly attacked and killed his wife and one of their young children before attempting to dispose of their bodies.

Police said the child’s body was placed in a pit latrine.

Matiko allegedly attempted to dispose of his wife’s body in the same manner but was unable to do so because of its weight.

The couple’s 14-year-old son, a Grade 9 student at Pentrose School, escaped despite sustaining injuries, according to the report.

The injured boy was assisted by a Good Samaritan and rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

The Good Samaritan subsequently reported the incident at Nyali Police Station, where an Occurrence Book entry was made.

Police said the bodies of the two deceased were taken to the Coast General mortuary pending preservation and further procedures.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged killings remain under investigation. Police did not provide details on the nature or extent of the surviving child’s injuries.