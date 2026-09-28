High Court pardons IG Kanja over breach of protest order

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 28 – The High Court has pardoned Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja over the failure by police to comply with an order barring the barricading of roads during demonstrations.

However, the court issued Kanja with a stern warning that he could face a custodial sentence if the order is breached again.

The judge noted that Kanja had personally appeared before the court alongside other senior police officers and assured the court that the order would be respected and implemented going forward.

“Noting that you have attended court in person, appreciating that you have undertaken and given assurance that this will not happen again, I shall pardon you,” the judge ruled.

The court said the police conduct had interfered with citizens’ freedom of movement, making it necessary to invoke contempt proceedings to reinforce the authority of court orders and uphold the rule of law.

The judge also took note of Kanja’s explanation of how the order would be implemented and his assurance that he had directed police officers to comply with court orders.

“I appreciate that you have emphasised to your officers that court orders must be complied with,” the judge said.

The police chief was warned that any further violation would prompt the court to consider a custodial sentence against him.

The judge said the detailed ruling would further examine the responsibility of the National Police Service in protecting and upholding the rule of law.

The court directed the police to strictly comply with the order prohibiting the barricading of roads during demonstrations, making it clear that any repeat violation could attract tougher sanctions.