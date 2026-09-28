President Ruto to issue title deeds, launch road projects during Kwale, Taita-Taveta tour

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – President William Ruto will on Monday preside over a series of development activities in Kwale and Taita-Taveta counties, including the issuance of title deeds and the launch of road construction projects.

The President will begin the programme in Kwale County, where he is scheduled to issue title deeds to residents of Kibaoni in Lunga Lunga Constituency.

The exercise is expected to facilitate the formalisation of land ownership for beneficiaries in the area.

Ruto will then proceed to Taita-Taveta County, where he will launch the construction of the Maungu-Kasighau Road in Voi Constituency.

He will also launch the construction of the Voi-Sagala Road, another road project expected to improve connectivity within the county.

In Voi, the President will inspect the ongoing works at Vindo Stadium before visiting the Voi Affordable Housing Project to assess its progress.

The day’s programme will conclude with a public rally in Voi Town, where the President is scheduled to address residents.

The tour comes as the government continues to undertake infrastructure, housing and land-ownership programmes across the country.

The activities in Kwale and Taita-Taveta are expected to highlight ongoing government investments in transport infrastructure, affordable housing, sports facilities and land administration.