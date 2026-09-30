PS Karugu hails Dangote Lamu refinery as boost to East Africa integration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – East African Community (EAC) Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu has hailed the Dangote East Africa Refinery as a transformative investment expected to strengthen the region’s energy security, accelerate industrialisation and deepen intra-regional trade.

Karugu said the refinery represents more than a major investment in Kenya, describing it as a catalyst for East Africa’s broader economic integration and prosperity.

“In my capacity as Principal Secretary for the EAC, I am immensely proud of the Dangote East Africa Refinery, a transformative investment that will strengthen our region’s energy security, accelerate industrialisation, and deepen intra-regional trade,” Karugu said.

She said the project has the potential to contribute to greater economic cooperation among East African countries by supporting energy security while creating opportunities for trade and industrial development.

Karugu described the refinery as a regional investment whose significance extends beyond Kenya, particularly as East African countries seek to strengthen economic integration and reduce vulnerabilities associated with energy supply.

“It is not merely a game-changer for Kenya; it is a catalyst for East Africa’s economic integration and prosperity,” she said.

Her remarks come as Kenya prepares for the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, a project that has been presented as a major addition to the country’s energy and industrial infrastructure.

The refinery is expected to position Lamu as an important energy and industrial hub while supporting economic activity around the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

The project has also attracted attention over its potential to support downstream industries, create employment and expand opportunities for businesses involved in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Karugu, who is also Acting Principal Secretary in the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development, said the investment should be viewed through the wider lens of regional economic transformation.

Her comments highlight the EAC’s interest in infrastructure and investments that can facilitate movement of goods, strengthen regional value chains and promote greater economic interdependence among member states.

The refinery is being developed as part of wider efforts to expand energy infrastructure and industrial capacity in East Africa, with Lamu expected to play a strategic role in the region’s emerging energy and logistics network.