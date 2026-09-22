DP Kindiki: Final preparations underway for Lamu refinery groundbreaking next Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says final preparations are underway for the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Lamu Oil Refinery next Wednesday.

Kindiki said several heads of state and government from East Africa and beyond are expected to attend the event, which will be led by President William Ruto.

He spoke during a final preparations meeting held at his official residence in Karen.

Kindiki described the refinery as a landmark project expected to position Kenya and the wider East African region as a major petrochemical and energy logistics hub.

“The Lamu Refinery is a landmark project that will unlock the economy of Lamu and the Coast region, create more than 50,000 jobs and boost Kenya’s industrialisation quest,” he said.

The proposed refinery is expected to have a processing capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest refinery in East Africa once completed.

Construction is projected to take about three years, with the facility expected to supply refined petroleum products to Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The project is also expected to anchor wider industrial development in Lamu, including energy, manufacturing, storage and logistics facilities.

Dangote Industries has offered East African countries a combined 30 per cent stake in the refinery and associated project, with Kenya offered a 10 per cent stake valued at about Sh64.7 billion ($500 million).

Rwanda and Ethiopia have also expressed interest in participating in the regional shareholding.

The government is planning additional infrastructure around the refinery, including a proposed 1,000-megawatt power plant and a special economic zone to support manufacturing and other industries.